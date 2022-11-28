Thunder vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $17,925,715 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $13,428,353 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
MVP things.
Willy with the 🔨 pic.twitter.com/N5mlju6Lq2 – 9:41 PM
Beautiful by Dyson. Keeps the ball moving and it results in two points for the Pelicans – 9:40 PM
JRE spins and punches it in 👊
@OGandE Power Play or the Game pic.twitter.com/OgAVUmIXW9 – 9:40 PM
Zion Williamson is up to 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists, which ties his career-high. – 9:36 PM
Dort goes right down main street! 💪 pic.twitter.com/C1qgByzflX – 9:36 PM
Point Zion but this time he gets down his and scores with the finger roll. His touch has been coming back strong – 9:36 PM
This has been a great night for basketball fans who enjoy travels being called (I thought Zion just did a jump stop? But he was whistled for violation) – 9:34 PM
Zion has tied his career high with 8 assists.
There’s 5:00+ left in the 3Q. – 9:33 PM
Trey Murphy nearly pulled off a GTA (GTM?) as OKC didn’t see him lurking behind a player about to catch an inbound pass. Couldn’t quite reel in the ball but excellent effort. Btw in a rarity all three of Murphy’s baskets tonight are dunks after another resounding slam – 9:30 PM
TREY MURPHY III.
TURN US UP. pic.twitter.com/fm0F9lwERZ – 9:29 PM
How long until other fans start calling SGA a free throw merchant? – 9:29 PM
Zion isn’t perfect but he isn’t bad defensively. At worst he’s been decent this season – 9:29 PM
SGA gets to his spot and sticks the landing 💯 pic.twitter.com/8wkQzD3Rxx – 9:28 PM
Lu Dort had a season-low three points two nights ago in Houston. He’s stuck on three tonight on 1-of-7 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Beautiful pass by Zion in transition – 9:27 PM
Free throws
NOP: 9-10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 11-12 – 9:26 PM
I’m like 90% sure the Thunder lead the league in Defensive 3 seconds. – 9:26 PM
Nine of SGA’s 15 points have come from the FT line. He’s 9-of-10 from the line and 3-of-10 from the field. – 9:23 PM
sometimes, all you can do is watch. pic.twitter.com/oCr2dmay2m – 9:21 PM
Jonas Valanciunas pump-fake game film needs to be more widely distributed among the league’s referees. He does that all the time where he keeps his pivot foot on the floor. It’s not a travel (as he vehemently tried to explain) – 9:21 PM
#Pelicans fans certainly remember previous decade when the team fielded a lot of shorthanded lineups (especially after All-Star break), but that was when most opponents were close to 100%. Now just about every team has key players sidelined commonly. Can’t use it as an excuse – 9:19 PM
Congrats to the @MarkmanBreakers pre-game card break winner, Gloria, who went home with a Panini Flux Basketball Box! pic.twitter.com/tHQMYHhdwz – 9:16 PM
I love Giddey’s offense, but I’m baffled at his lack of reaction on this Daniels drive.
That’s an opponent driving for a dunk. Put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/0EPjLCtG3G – 9:11 PM
Continuing to work pic.twitter.com/Df0q3h7NaZ – 9:06 PM
JDub flying in for the SLAM 😳 pic.twitter.com/5dVacFMSZ7 – 9:05 PM
After allowing nine offensive boards in the first quarter, OKC allowed zero in the second quarter. And the Thunder actually leads the Pels 11-9 in OREBs. – 9:04 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 56, Thunder 50
Williamson 10 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts
Alvarado 10 pts
Daniels 8 pts
Pels have done a pretty good job limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s opportunities so far. He’s 3-9 from the field. The Offense just needs to keep flowing thru Zion. – 9:04 PM
Zion has got a good shot at his first triple-double tonight. He’s got 10-5-6 at halftime. – 9:04 PM
Get ’em a map Jose 🗺 pic.twitter.com/ma7RHc3tmf – 9:03 PM
HALF: Pelicans 56, Thunder 50
SGA – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points
Mann – 7 points
Zion – 10 points 6 assists 5 rebounds
Alvarado – 10 points
Daniels – 8 points – 9:03 PM
6 point lead heading into the break pic.twitter.com/RfHufs2ciY – 9:03 PM
Lu finds Poku for threee 👌 pic.twitter.com/Z24Syw7MIf – 9:02 PM
Watching Jose Alvarado made me remember how a G League coach yelled out “you ain’t Jose Alvarado!” when an OKC Blue player tried stealing the ball from behind in a game last week – 9:01 PM
TO THE RACK DYSON! pic.twitter.com/1N6s5lwMKe – 9:01 PM
Some chaotic offense from the Thunder this quarter – 9:00 PM
The rim mics in New Orleans are so crisp best swish sound in the league you could argue. – 9:00 PM
Zion’s officially on triple-double watch:
He’s got 8 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists with 2 minutes left in the 2nd. – 8:58 PM
So do they auction off a Larry Nance Jr game worn jersey tonight since he isn’t playing? – 8:58 PM
Jose and Zion got good chemistry. – 8:58 PM
Zion parting the orange sea 🌊 pic.twitter.com/FkQ3WTGkjC – 8:56 PM
We are witnessing regression in real-time with OKC’s 3-point shooting – 8:55 PM
Tonight is the night to run 20 pick and rolls with Zion as the ball handler if there ever was one. – 8:55 PM
Poku shoots, misses, one-handed-rebound-passes to a wide open Tre Mann for a nailed 3 – 8:52 PM
I really hope this can allow Tre Mann to break his offensive slump. – 8:52 PM
Smooth stroke from Tre 😌 pic.twitter.com/09xiLjTxCC – 8:51 PM
BEAUTIFUL basketball. Dyson from deep
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/7askUpcqIy – 8:50 PM
I swear I’ve been told by someone that Fred Vinson is the most overrated assistant coach in the league…
Dyson Daniels 2 of 3 from deep tonight – 8:48 PM
GTemp puttin’ on the BURNERS 💨 pic.twitter.com/8NtpJHJjtn – 8:45 PM
First clip down pic.twitter.com/VLLx37Eqce – 8:45 PM
That Jalen Williams dunk gives me life – 8:43 PM
Zion got beat, help defense slowed his man down, and he recovered to block the shot. That works I guess! – 8:43 PM
SHOOTER 👌 pic.twitter.com/wHJZqUQbkk – 8:42 PM
No SGA or Giddey to start the 2Q for OKC
Mann – JDub – Kenrich – Baze – JRE – 8:39 PM
Right there shows you how easy it is for Point Zion to create looks for others. Graham sets a screen, Zion draws 2, passes to a wide open Graham for an easy 3. More of that please with BI and CJ out – 8:37 PM
SGA played the entire first quarter
The only player on either team to do that – 8:37 PM
The Pelicans had 9 offensive rebounds in the 1st quarter.
The Thunder had 9 total rebounds in the 1st quarter. – 8:37 PM
Things are going well over here so far 😌
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/fpu4MihrHG – 8:37 PM
End of 1Q: Pelicans 34, Thunder 26
Giddey – 7 points
SGA – 6 points on 1/5 shooting
Zion – 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Herb – 7 points – 8:37 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Thunder 26
Jones 7 pts
Graham 5 pts
Hernangomez 4 pts, 6 rebs
Williamson 4 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts – 8:36 PM
Devonte’ Graham sets a ball screen for Zion Williamson. Pops, gets a great look at a 3, knocks it down to end the quarter. Pelicans 34, Thunder 26. – 8:36 PM
roll the Dys 🎲
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wiIPU207rN – 8:35 PM
The Pelicans already have nine offensive rebounds … in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
SGA is surrounded by Pelicans every time he attempts to get into the paint – 8:35 PM
Not sure how SGA ended up with free throws there if #Pelicans aren’t over the limit – 8:35 PM
Josh Giddey vs. Dyson Daniels lasted exactly one possession.
Giddey takes a seat on the bench. – 8:26 PM
that’s how we feelin’ today @treymurphy?!
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Txz9pHL6dL – 8:25 PM
Mark Daigneault isn’t pleased with the Thunder’s defense. He’s called two timeouts in the last two minutes. – 8:23 PM
Josh Giddey with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 7 mins of this game – 8:23 PM
Trey Murphy already has a couple angry dunks halfway thru the 1st quarter – 8:22 PM
Josh Giddey is feeling it early on. – 8:22 PM
ZION WITH THE OOP 💪 pic.twitter.com/5lDWJ2mKIO – 8:21 PM
There were guaranteed to be more minutes for someone (or someones plural) who has not played much lately. Willy Hernangomez subs in mid 1Q after Valanciunas picks up two fouls – 8:21 PM
TREY MURPHY ON CLEAN UP CREW 💥
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/9Mgs4lQFJS – 8:18 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski has 1,000 career points, and the Thunder have a lead at the first timeout of the game, life is good. – 8:18 PM
An early steal from Lu results in a Giddey And1 pic.twitter.com/elN8RQDUMa – 8:18 PM
Trey Murphy with the exceptionally rare tip follow-up dunk directly off a teammate’s missed dunk. Not sure I’ve ever seen that before – 8:18 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski just scored his 1,000th point in the NBA. Just 38,000 more to go.
But for real, this milestone seemed fairly unreachable for him at times over the past two seasons. – 8:17 PM
Josh Giddey with a nice start to this game. – 8:15 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski has now scored 1,000 career points – 8:14 PM
Zion Williamson gets hit with the first technical foul of his career. – 8:14 PM
OH HELLO ZION’S HERE pic.twitter.com/l2YsJiOVqb – 8:14 PM
That’s the first career technical foul for Zion Williamson. – 8:13 PM
Impactful player Jose Alvarado – 8:13 PM
The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM
There was a huge ovation for Jose Alvarado during starting lineup intros, making me realize this is only his second career start in @SmoothieKingCtr. The other at home was vs. Mavericks and was a 6:30 p.m. tip-off, so fans were still getting into the building during those – 8:11 PM
Looks like JRE will get Zion with Poku on Valanciunas. At least to start. – 8:10 PM
Live from NOLA!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/8bfSeFSXKD – 8:10 PM
Time for tip-off in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Np0udPJz59 – 8:09 PM
GAMETIME. LET’S HOOP pic.twitter.com/76vpELukEk – 8:09 PM
I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.
Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, @AlvaradoJose15 has donated his jersey from tonight’s game to keep Larry’s cause going!
Tonight’s auction benefits:
Dorothy Height Charter School
Bid here: https://t.co/Otmr5AW40R pic.twitter.com/t0Adka473x – 8:04 PM
Thunder Head Mark Daigneault, breaks down the team’s main focus tonight from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/hqRzjudaLz – 7:58 PM
Poku blocking Zion might break Twitter – 7:46 PM
For the first time in almost a year, Kira Lewis Jr. takes the court for warmups with the New Orleans Pelicans.
His last game was Dec. 8, 2021. – 7:45 PM
Thunder starters at Pelicans
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Poku
– JRE – 7:36 PM
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM
❝Today is a new day. It’s a new game.❞
.@NickAGallo is joined by @zai_joe1 to talk areas of emphasis, as the team gears up for tipoff. pic.twitter.com/rfcZpu9cu6 – 7:33 PM
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Starters for tonight 💫
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aPkCgGuKWT – 7:32 PM
Alex Caruso will be available for tonight’s game in Utah after being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain he incurred in last week’s loss to OKC. – 7:31 PM
30 minutes out ‘til #Pelicans basketball 🤩
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/n45rbyTJKT – 7:30 PM
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 7:09 PM
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/$%7B_P… – 7:07 PM
Cooler tones tonight pic.twitter.com/GNzjVnNIX2 – 6:52 PM
clocking into work ⏰
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WcZnqMYIl8 – 6:40 PM
Play Courtside Challenge in the #Pelicans app and you could win!
Answer 5 trivia questions and you’re entered for your chance
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/E2IoDSMtmT – 6:27 PM
Anyone interested in a Jose gameworn jersey? 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9jSt98dfv – 6:23 PM
Brandon Ingram is out as well. He was listed as doubtful. Pels are 2-2 without him this season. – 6:21 PM
Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM
Pelicans injury updates from Willie Green:
Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) are all out. – 6:20 PM
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are both out for #Pelicans vs. Thunder, per Willie Green – 6:19 PM
Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out, Willie Green says. – 6:18 PM
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance will both be OUT tonight, per Willie Green – 6:18 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What went wrong in Houston?
🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM
It’s here! Officially pros on the court! Now becoming pros
with our finances thanks to @lasimmons @ishares #iShares
#FutureBallers #ad
@bennedict @poisonivey @ejliddell
@jhardy pic.twitter.com/SZHJcxaa37 – 5:21 PM
The Thunder looks to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Bg7LdAJ1Hl – 4:53 PM
The Thunder look to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/IqCHSgPnsc – 4:52 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/GnZpEax2yF – 3:30 PM
A preview of tonight’s showdown with the Thunder by @ErinESummers! 🏀
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/5F7UJvn41S – 3:15 PM
👀
#Pelicans | https://t.co/pL1l1H0kLr pic.twitter.com/S9F8ypL1Wn – 2:51 PM
hoopin 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ANOP4WHjPW – 2:47 PM
Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels go way back. Back to when they were mischievous kids throwing eggs at an Easter Bunny that was riding a fire truck.
Now they’re set to play each other in an NBA game.
Q&A with Giddey ahead of the matchup: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 1:26 PM
#Pelicans shootaround update for Monday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Thunder (Another test for New Orleans’ depth, which has been a major strength; Kira Lewis Jr. returns to team; OKC scouting report, featuring talented guards; lineup notes + expanded keys): https://t.co/qiFDWoxJTg pic.twitter.com/7r5DnMknQP – 1:21 PM
Injury report for tonight. McCollum is out and Ingram is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/04m2n33qxS – 1:18 PM
Back at the SKC!
Here’s 5️⃣ things to know before tonight’s game v. OKC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 1:12 PM
Pels injury report vs OKC tonight
Brandon Ingram is Doubtful
CJ McCollum is OUT
E.J. Liddell is OUT
Larry Nance Jr is Questionable
Naji Marshall is questionable
Kira Lewis Jr is available
Dereon Seabron is available – 1:08 PM
New for @The Athletic
– The Week That Was
* Does anyone want to win the West?
* Scouting Alabama’s Brandon Milller
* Rookie report on OKC’s Jalen Williams.
* last day of our $1/mo Black Friday sale!
theathletic.com/3943999/2022/1… – 1:07 PM
A tsunami could be headed towards New Orleans. The Pelicans allow too many good looks from 3-point range and opponents have been unlucky in converting them so far.
How well they start defending the arc could determine future success as much as anything. https://t.co/vtdGc9fYQ6 pic.twitter.com/OLAp49pNb4 – 1:03 PM
It’s been more than 1,200 days since Zion Williamson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. But tonight, he’s set to finally play in his 100th career NBA game.
I took a look back at the wacky, historic and drama-filled start to his career. theathletic.com/3943959/2022/1… – 1:03 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/QOGhKcRZYM – 12:59 PM
Zion Williamson plays in his 100th NBA game tonight. He was drafted in 2019.
It’s been quite a ride, as @Will Guillory writes. theathletic.com/3943959/2022/1… – 12:21 PM
Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:
1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%
3. Steph Curry: 52.2%
4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%
6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%
KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM
Welcome back, @Kira Lewis 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gpwvxsBUkO – 12:00 PM
we play basketball today 😌 pic.twitter.com/LDAdR5IT3P – 11:50 AM
Most 30-point games this season:
14 — SGA
13 — Luka
12 — Steph
11 — Mitchell
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/ElxPIIHl7V – 11:31 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/kn6wbyUINE – 11:30 AM
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
After playing 3 games in 4 nights, including a back-to-back set against the Lakers on Friday and Saturday, the Spurs are off today – no practice or game – for the second day in a row.
They’ll return to practice Tuesday before leaving for OKC, where they play Wednesday night. – 11:24 AM
Willie Green called Dyson Daniels the Pelicans’ “young old man.” The 19-year-old Australian plays with composure. He has for a long time. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:20 AM
Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7
4. Tari Eason: 1.2
5. Jalen Williams: 0.9
6. Walker Kessler: 0.6
7. AJ Griffin: 0.4
8. Jalen Duren: 0.3
9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM
GAMEDAY!
🆚 New Orleans Pelicans
📍 Smoothie King Center
⏰ 7PM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PODr5pDbVk – 10:54 AM
Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels could make history tonight as the first NBA Academy teammates to play against each other in an NBA game.
Caught up with Giddey about his longtime friendship with Daniels: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:33 AM
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:
193 – Curry/Thompson
193 – Lillard/McCollum
126 – Cousy/Sharman
125 – West/Goodrich
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 6? (New Orleans games were vs. GSW, at SAS, at Mem, went 2-1). Additional stats: Graham 15.0 ppg, Ingram 53% FGs, 5.3 apg; Williamson 18.3 ppg #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame tips tonight on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO – 9:36 AM
Monday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (Week 7 of #NBA schedule for #Pelicans starts with home games vs. OKC, Tor, then Den in Sunday matinee; road game at Spurs is Friday; injury report adds names; practice report; fourth in West): https://t.co/7hAWshataD pic.twitter.com/Ot1a9UuoZL – 9:26 AM
Home again 🏠
🕖: 7:00pm CT
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/yoE2ZRy0sk – 9:00 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/CURzVEbjh5 – 8:55 AM
Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey overlapped at the NBA Global Academy in Australia.
Marty Clarke believed a day like this was possible.
He just didn’t think it would arrive so soon. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM
