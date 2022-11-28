Thunder vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $17,925,715 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $13,428,353 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@PelicansNBA

MVP things.

Willy with the 🔨

@NOLAJake

Beautiful by Dyson. Keeps the ball moving and it results in two points for the Pelicans – 9:40 PM

@okcthunder

JRE spins and punches it in 👊

JRE spins and punches it in 👊

@WillGuillory

Zion Williamson is up to 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists, which ties his career-high. – 9:36 PM

@okcthunder

Dort goes right down main street! 💪

@NOLAJake

Point Zion but this time he gets down his and scores with the finger roll. His touch has been coming back strong – 9:36 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Most 40-point games for a Net in the franchise’s NBA history:

Vince Carter – 17

Kyrie Irving – 12

Kevin Durant – 8

John Williamson – 8

Bernard King – 5

Pretty sure this is @NoahEagle15‘s favorite Nets’ trivia question. – 9:35 PM

@erikslater_

Most 40-point games for a Net in the franchise’s NBA history:

Vince Carter – 17

Kyrie Irving – 12

Kevin Durant – 8

John Williamson – 8

Bernard King – 5 – 9:35 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

This has been a great night for basketball fans who enjoy travels being called (I thought Zion just did a jump stop? But he was whistled for violation) – 9:34 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Zion has tied his career high with 8 assists.

There’s 5:00+ left in the 3Q. – 9:33 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy nearly pulled off a GTA (GTM?) as OKC didn’t see him lurking behind a player about to catch an inbound pass. Couldn’t quite reel in the ball but excellent effort. Btw in a rarity all three of Murphy’s baskets tonight are dunks after another resounding slam – 9:30 PM

@PelicansNBA

TREY MURPHY III.

TREY MURPHY III. TURN US UP.

@CAlmanza1007

How long until other fans start calling SGA a free throw merchant? – 9:29 PM

@NOLAJake

Zion isn’t perfect but he isn’t bad defensively. At worst he’s been decent this season – 9:29 PM

@okcthunder

SGA gets to his spot and sticks the landing 💯

@joe_mussatto

Lu Dort had a season-low three points two nights ago in Houston. He’s stuck on three tonight on 1-of-7 shooting. – 9:28 PM

@NOLAJake

Beautiful pass by Zion in transition – 9:27 PM

@WillGuillory

Free throws

NOP: 9-10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 11-12 – 9:26 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

I’m like 90% sure the Thunder lead the league in Defensive 3 seconds. – 9:26 PM

@joe_mussatto

Nine of SGA’s 15 points have come from the FT line. He’s 9-of-10 from the line and 3-of-10 from the field. – 9:23 PM

@PelicansNBA

sometimes, all you can do is watch.

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas pump-fake game film needs to be more widely distributed among the league’s referees. He does that all the time where he keeps his pivot foot on the floor. It’s not a travel (as he vehemently tried to explain) – 9:21 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans fans certainly remember previous decade when the team fielded a lot of shorthanded lineups (especially after All-Star break), but that was when most opponents were close to 100%. Now just about every team has key players sidelined commonly. Can’t use it as an excuse – 9:19 PM

@PelicansNBA

@johnschuhmann

I love Giddey’s offense, but I’m baffled at his lack of reaction on this Daniels drive.

That’s an opponent driving for a dunk. Put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/0EPjLCtG3G – 9:11 PM

@okcthunder

Continuing to work pic.twitter.com/Df0q3h7NaZ – 9:06 PM

@okcthunder

JDub flying in for the SLAM 😳

@joe_mussatto

After allowing nine offensive boards in the first quarter, OKC allowed zero in the second quarter. And the Thunder actually leads the Pels 11-9 in OREBs. – 9:04 PM

@WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 56, Thunder 50

Williamson 10 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts

Alvarado 10 pts

Daniels 8 pts

Pels have done a pretty good job limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s opportunities so far. He’s 3-9 from the field. The Offense just needs to keep flowing thru Zion. – 9:04 PM

@cclark_13

Zion has got a good shot at his first triple-double tonight. He’s got 10-5-6 at halftime. – 9:04 PM

@PelicansNBA

Get 'em a map Jose 🗺

@CAlmanza1007

HALF: Pelicans 56, Thunder 50

SGA – 11 points

Giddey – 7 points

Mann – 7 points

Zion – 10 points 6 assists 5 rebounds

Alvarado – 10 points

Daniels – 8 points – 9:03 PM

@PelicansNBA

6 point lead heading into the break

@_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 56, Thunder 50

– Zion: 10p, 6a, 5r, 5/8 FG

– Jose: 10p, 2a, 2/4 3P

– Dyson: 8p, 3r

– Herb: 7p, 2s

Pels: 44.9 FG%, 6/18 3P, 6/7 FT

OKC: 35.3 FG%, 6/21 3P, 8/9 FT – 9:02 PM

@okcthunder

Lu finds Poku for threee 👌

@CAlmanza1007

@PelicansNBA

TO THE RACK DYSON!

@CAlmanza1007

Some chaotic offense from the Thunder this quarter – 9:00 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

The rim mics in New Orleans are so crisp best swish sound in the league you could argue. – 9:00 PM

@WillGuillory

Zion’s officially on triple-double watch:

He’s got 8 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists with 2 minutes left in the 2nd. – 8:58 PM

@NOLAJake

@cclark_13

Jose and Zion got good chemistry. – 8:58 PM

@PelicansNBA

Zion parting the orange sea 🌊

@CAlmanza1007

We are witnessing regression in real-time with OKC’s 3-point shooting – 8:55 PM

@cclark_13

Tonight is the night to run 20 pick and rolls with Zion as the ball handler if there ever was one. – 8:55 PM

@JonMHamm

Poku shoots, misses, one-handed-rebound-passes to a wide open Tre Mann for a nailed 3 – 8:52 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

I really hope this can allow Tre Mann to break his offensive slump. – 8:52 PM

@okcthunder

Smooth stroke from Tre 😌

@PelicansNBA

BEAUTIFUL basketball. Dyson from deep

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/7askUpcqIy – 8:50 PM

@NOLAJake

I swear I’ve been told by someone that Fred Vinson is the most overrated assistant coach in the league…

Dyson Daniels 2 of 3 from deep tonight – 8:48 PM

@PelicansNBA

GTemp puttin' on the BURNERS 💨

@okcthunder

First clip down

@Rylan_Stiles

That Jalen Williams dunk gives me life – 8:43 PM

@NOLAJake

Zion got beat, help defense slowed his man down, and he recovered to block the shot. That works I guess! – 8:43 PM

@PelicansNBA

SHOOTER 👌

@CAlmanza1007

No SGA or Giddey to start the 2Q for OKC

Mann – JDub – Kenrich – Baze – JRE – 8:39 PM

@NOLAJake

Right there shows you how easy it is for Point Zion to create looks for others. Graham sets a screen, Zion draws 2, passes to a wide open Graham for an easy 3. More of that please with BI and CJ out – 8:37 PM

@CAlmanza1007

SGA played the entire first quarter

The only player on either team to do that – 8:37 PM

@WillGuillory

The Pelicans had 9 offensive rebounds in the 1st quarter.

The Thunder had 9 total rebounds in the 1st quarter. – 8:37 PM

@PelicansNBA

Things are going well over here so far 😌

#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/fpu4MihrHG – 8:37 PM

@CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Pelicans 34, Thunder 26

Giddey – 7 points

SGA – 6 points on 1/5 shooting

Zion – 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Herb – 7 points – 8:37 PM

@WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Thunder 26

Jones 7 pts

Graham 5 pts

Hernangomez 4 pts, 6 rebs

Williamson 4 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts – 8:36 PM

@cclark_13

Devonte’ Graham sets a ball screen for Zion Williamson. Pops, gets a great look at a 3, knocks it down to end the quarter. Pelicans 34, Thunder 26. – 8:36 PM

@PelicansNBA

roll the Dys 🎲

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wiIPU207rN – 8:35 PM

@joe_mussatto

The Pelicans already have nine offensive rebounds … in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM

@CAlmanza1007

SGA is surrounded by Pelicans every time he attempts to get into the paint – 8:35 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Not sure how SGA ended up with free throws there if #Pelicans aren’t over the limit – 8:35 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Josh Giddey vs. Dyson Daniels lasted exactly one possession.

Giddey takes a seat on the bench. – 8:26 PM

@PelicansNBA

that's how we feelin' today @treymurphy?!

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Txz9pHL6dL – 8:25 PM

@joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault isn’t pleased with the Thunder’s defense. He’s called two timeouts in the last two minutes. – 8:23 PM

@CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 7 mins of this game – 8:23 PM

@WillGuillory

Trey Murphy already has a couple angry dunks halfway thru the 1st quarter – 8:22 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is feeling it early on. – 8:22 PM

@ESPNNBA

ZION WITH THE OOP 💪

@Jim_Eichenhofer

There were guaranteed to be more minutes for someone (or someones plural) who has not played much lately. Willy Hernangomez subs in mid 1Q after Valanciunas picks up two fouls – 8:21 PM

@PelicansNBA

TREY MURPHY ON CLEAN UP CREW 💪

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/9Mgs4lQFJS – 8:18 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski has 1,000 career points, and the Thunder have a lead at the first timeout of the game, life is good. – 8:18 PM

@okcthunder

An early steal from Lu results in a Giddey And1

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy with the exceptionally rare tip follow-up dunk directly off a teammate’s missed dunk. Not sure I’ve ever seen that before – 8:18 PM

@JonMHamm

Aleksej Pokusevski just scored his 1,000th point in the NBA. Just 38,000 more to go.

But for real, this milestone seemed fairly unreachable for him at times over the past two seasons. – 8:17 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey with a nice start to this game. – 8:15 PM

@CAlmanza1007

Aleksej Pokusevski has now scored 1,000 career points – 8:14 PM

@WillGuillory

Zion Williamson gets hit with the first technical foul of his career. – 8:14 PM

@PelicansNBA

OH HELLO ZION'S HERE

@_Andrew_Lopez

That’s the first career technical foul for Zion Williamson. – 8:13 PM

@NOLAJake

Impactful player Jose Alvarado – 8:13 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

There was a huge ovation for Jose Alvarado during starting lineup intros, making me realize this is only his second career start in @SmoothieKingCtr. The other at home was vs. Mavericks and was a 6:30 p.m. tip-off, so fans were still getting into the building during those – 8:11 PM

@joe_mussatto

Looks like JRE will get Zion with Poku on Valanciunas. At least to start. – 8:10 PM

@okcthunder

Live from NOLA!

📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/8bfSeFSXKD – 8:10 PM

@joe_mussatto

Time for tip-off in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Np0udPJz59 – 8:09 PM

@PelicansNBA

GAMETIME. LET’S HOOP pic.twitter.com/76vpELukEk – 8:09 PM

@erikslater_

I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.

Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM

@PelicansNBA

With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, @AlvaradoJose15 has donated his jersey from tonight’s game to keep Larry’s cause going!

Tonight’s auction benefits:

Bid here: https://t.co/Otmr5AW40R pic.twitter.com/t0Adka473x – 8:04 PM

@okcthunder

Thunder Head Mark Daigneault, breaks down the team’s main focus tonight from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/hqRzjudaLz – 7:58 PM

@CAlmanza1007

Poku blocking Zion might break Twitter – 7:46 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

For the first time in almost a year, Kira Lewis Jr. takes the court for warmups with the New Orleans Pelicans.

His last game was Dec. 8, 2021. – 7:45 PM

@joe_mussatto

Thunder starters at Pelicans

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Poku

– JRE – 7:36 PM

@cclark_13

Starters:

Jose Alvarado

Trey Murphy

Herb Jones

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM

@okcthunder

❝Today is a new day. It’s a new game.❞

.@NickAGallo is joined by @zai_joe1 to talk areas of emphasis, as the team gears up for tipoff. pic.twitter.com/rfcZpu9cu6 – 7:33 PM

@WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM

@PelicansNBA

Starters for tonight 💫

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aPkCgGuKWT – 7:32 PM

@byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso will be available for tonight’s game in Utah after being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain he incurred in last week’s loss to OKC. – 7:31 PM

@PelicansNBA

30 minutes out 'til #Pelicans basketball 🤩

📺 @BallySportsNO

📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/n45rbyTJKT – 7:30 PM

@okcthunder

Cooler tones tonight

@PelicansNBA

clocking into work ⏰

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WcZnqMYIl8 – 6:40 PM

@cclark_13

Brandon Ingram is out as well. He was listed as doubtful. Pels are 2-2 without him this season. – 6:21 PM

@joe_mussatto

Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans injury updates from Willie Green:

Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) are all out. – 6:20 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are both out for #Pelicans vs. Thunder, per Willie Green – 6:19 PM

@cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out, Willie Green says. – 6:18 PM

@WillGuillory

Naji Marshall and Larry Nance will both be OUT tonight, per Willie Green – 6:18 PM

@PelicansNBA

LIVE: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 What went wrong in Houston?

🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games

🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again

#ThunderUp:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM

@JalenDuren

It’s here! Officially pros on the court! Now becoming pros

with our finances thanks to @lasimmons @ishares #iShares

#FutureBallers #ad

@bennedict @poisonivey @ejliddell

@jhardy pic.twitter.com/SZHJcxaa37 – 5:21 PM

@okcthunder

The Thunder looks to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Bg7LdAJ1Hl – 4:53 PM

@okcthunder

The Thunder look to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/IqCHSgPnsc – 4:52 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?

🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis

🏀 Defense bends and breaks

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/GnZpEax2yF – 3:30 PM

@PelicansNBA

A preview of tonight's showdown with the Thunder by @ErinESummers! 🏀

#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/5F7UJvn41S – 3:15 PM

@PelicansNBA

👀

#Pelicans | https://t.co/pL1l1H0kLr pic.twitter.com/S9F8ypL1Wn – 2:51 PM

@PelicansNBA

hoopin 🤪

@joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels go way back. Back to when they were mischievous kids throwing eggs at an Easter Bunny that was riding a fire truck.

Now they’re set to play each other in an NBA game.

Q&A with Giddey ahead of the matchup: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 1:26 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update for Monday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Thunder (Another test for New Orleans’ depth, which has been a major strength; Kira Lewis Jr. returns to team; OKC scouting report, featuring talented guards; lineup notes + expanded keys): https://t.co/qiFDWoxJTg pic.twitter.com/7r5DnMknQP – 1:21 PM

@joe_mussatto

Injury report for tonight. McCollum is out and Ingram is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/04m2n33qxS – 1:18 PM

@PelicansNBA

Back at the SKC!

Here’s 5️⃣ things to know before tonight’s game v. OKC

#Pelicans | @Take5_OilChange

nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 1:12 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

Pels injury report vs OKC tonight

Brandon Ingram is Doubtful

CJ McCollum is OUT

E.J. Liddell is OUT

Larry Nance Jr is Questionable

Naji Marshall is questionable

Kira Lewis Jr is available

Dereon Seabron is available – 1:08 PM

@johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic

– The Week That Was

* Does anyone want to win the West?

* Scouting Alabama’s Brandon Milller

* Rookie report on OKC’s Jalen Williams.

* last day of our $1/mo Black Friday sale!

theathletic.com/3943999/2022/1… – 1:07 PM

@OlehKosel

A tsunami could be headed towards New Orleans. The Pelicans allow too many good looks from 3-point range and opponents have been unlucky in converting them so far.

How well they start defending the arc could determine future success as much as anything. https://t.co/vtdGc9fYQ6 pic.twitter.com/OLAp49pNb4 – 1:03 PM

@WillGuillory

It’s been more than 1,200 days since Zion Williamson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. But tonight, he’s set to finally play in his 100th career NBA game.

I took a look back at the wacky, historic and drama-filled start to his career. theathletic.com/3943959/2022/1… – 1:03 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?

🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis

🏀 Defense bends and breaks

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/QOGhKcRZYM – 12:59 PM

@MikePradaNBA

Zion Williamson plays in his 100th NBA game tonight. He was drafted in 2019.

It’s been quite a ride, as @Will Guillory writes. theathletic.com/3943959/2022/1… – 12:21 PM

@erikslater_

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

@PelicansNBA

Welcome back, @Kira Lewis 🫶

@okcthunder

we play basketball today 😌

@statmuse

Most 30-point games this season:

14 — SGA

13 — Luka

12 — Steph

11 — Mitchell

Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/ElxPIIHl7V – 11:31 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?

🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis

🏀 Defense bends and breaks

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/kn6wbyUINE – 11:30 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

@tom_orsborn

After playing 3 games in 4 nights, including a back-to-back set against the Lakers on Friday and Saturday, the Spurs are off today – no practice or game – for the second day in a row.

They’ll return to practice Tuesday before leaving for OKC, where they play Wednesday night. – 11:24 AM

@cclark_13

Willie Green called Dyson Daniels the Pelicans’ “young old man.” The 19-year-old Australian plays with composure. He has for a long time. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:20 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7

4. Tari Eason: 1.2

5. Jalen Williams: 0.9

6. Walker Kessler: 0.6

7. AJ Griffin: 0.4

8. Jalen Duren: 0.3

9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM

@okcthunder

GAMEDAY!

🆚 New Orleans Pelicans

📍 Smoothie King Center

⏰ 7PM CT

📺 @BallySportsOK

📻 @sportsanimal

#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PODr5pDbVk – 10:54 AM

@joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels could make history tonight as the first NBA Academy teammates to play against each other in an NBA game.

Caught up with Giddey about his longtime friendship with Daniels: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:33 AM

@jkubatko

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:

193 – Curry/Thompson

193 – Lillard/McCollum

126 – Cousy/Sharman

125 – West/Goodrich

More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 6? (New Orleans games were vs. GSW, at SAS, at Mem, went 2-1). Additional stats: Graham 15.0 ppg, Ingram 53% FGs, 5.3 apg; Williamson 18.3 ppg #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame tips tonight on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO – 9:36 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Monday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (Week 7 of #NBA schedule for #Pelicans starts with home games vs. OKC, Tor, then Den in Sunday matinee; road game at Spurs is Friday; injury report adds names; practice report; fourth in West): https://t.co/7hAWshataD pic.twitter.com/Ot1a9UuoZL – 9:26 AM

@PelicansNBA

Home again 🏠

🕖: 7:00pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/yoE2ZRy0sk – 9:00 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?

🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis

🏀 Defense bends and breaks

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/CURzVEbjh5 – 8:55 AM

@cclark_13

Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey overlapped at the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Marty Clarke believed a day like this was possible.

He just didn’t think it would arrive so soon. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM