Dodge and Chrysler warn owners to stop driving these popular models after three deaths
Stellantis has issued a stop-drive order for four Dodge and Chrysler models after three deaths were linked to faulty Takata airbags that have not been replaced.
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Ford recalls over half a million SUVs after 20 fires break out
Ford has announced another SUV recall, this time impacting about 520,000 Ford Escape and Bronco Sport compacts in the United States. Potential cracks in the vehicles' fuel line could cause fires to break out under the hood of some cars, according to Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
At $14,999, Will This 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Rope You In?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice F-150 was dubbed the “Bullnose” for the way its grille cants into the hood. This one also happens to be the model’s fanciest edition. Let’s see if that makes its price a deal, or if it’s just a load of bull.
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Average Horsepower Of A Car Over The Years
It's no surprise that the average horsepower of a car has changed. When Carl Benz put the first car, as we would recognize it today, on the road, it was estimated to have had 0.75 horsepower. Henry Ford is credited with saying, "Auto racing began 5 minutes after the second...
Ford has made 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs
Ford on Wednesday confirmed that it’s already produced 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers. The milestone highlights how much Ford has already accelerated production of the popular electric vehicle. Ford executives originally suggested the Mustang Mach-E was bound for 25,000 to 30,000 U.S. sales annually, with a total achievable volume of 50,000 vehicles annually.
A History of the Manual Transmission
Here's a look at the history of the manual transmission in the automotive industry, from its invention date to its current use in models. The post A History of the Manual Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
