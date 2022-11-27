SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been named to the Intel ® Network Builders Winners’ Circle at the highest level. ADVA was awarded Titanium status for its carrier-class Ensemble Connector NFV platform and for being an Intel partner who has demonstrated outstanding innovation and business acumen. The open and cloud-native Ensemble Connector platform gives communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a simple and cost-efficient route to virtualization at the network edge. It provides platform security, zero-touch provisioning, access to the market’s most comprehensive library of VNFs, and support for a wide variety of third-party servers based on Intel ® architecture processors and interfaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005704/en/ Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)

