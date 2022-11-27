Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Supporting Web3: aelf as a high performance cloud-native layer-1 blockchain
Aelf is a high-performance, cloud-native, layer-1 blockchain network with its Mainnet nodes running on different cloud-computing data centers. It provides a high-speed running environment for smart contracts and enables the execution of contracts in parallel and smart contract microservitization running on server clusters. The MainChain and multi-SideChains architecture supports efficient...
csengineermag.com
Advantest Launches Unique AI-Powered Software Solution to Accelerate Yield Improvement Throughout IC Engineering and Production
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) is offering a new yield-improvement solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite identifying the root causes of yield loss and increasing the efficiency of analyzing test results. The innovative and scalable Advantest Cloud Solutions Engineering AI Studio for Yield Improvement (ACS EASY™) can increase the productivity of both device engineering and production operations for a wide range of users, from chip designers to outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies.
gcaptain.com
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
TechCrunch
AWS launches DataZone, a new ML-based data management service
“To unlock the full power, the full value of data, we need to make it easy for the right people and applications to find, access and share the right data when they need it — and to keep data safe and secure,” AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said in today’s keynote.
NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
geekwire.com
The cloud in orbit: Amazon Web Services demonstrates data analysis on a satellite
For the past 10 months, Amazon Web Services has been running data through its cloud-based software platform on what’s arguably the world’s edgiest edge: a satellite in low Earth orbit. The experiment, revealed today during AWS’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, is aimed at demonstrating how on-orbit processing...
Phys.org
Genomes OnLine Database introduces new features
Since its launch 25 years ago, the Genomes OnLine Database (GOLD) has matured from six projects on a spreadsheet into a flagship genomic metadata repository, making curated microbiome metadata that follows community standards freely available, and enabling large-scale comparative genomics analysis initiatives. GOLD not only curates sequencing projects carried out...
MicroEJ Launches Managed-C Support for Safe and Secure Operation of Today’s Connected Systems
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- MicroEJ, the leading provider of software containers for IoT and embedded devices, today announces support of the Managed-C programming language to reinforce the security and reliability of connected devices. Through innovative software validation process and secure, containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE), this industry-first support empowers manufacturers to increase the security and reliability of connected systems without burdening developers with added design, coding, and validation effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005998/en/ Demo Planned for CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Adaptive Shield Releases SaaS-to-SaaS Capabilities to Minimize Supply Chain Risks
Expansion of the company’s SSPM platform enables security teams to discover and manage all SaaS apps connected to the core SaaS stack. Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, announced new capabilities to discover and monitor 3rd party apps connected to the core SaaS stack. With this new capability, Adaptive Shield is minimizing the risk that SaaS-to-SaaS, also known as 3rd party app access, presents. Security teams can now quickly and easily manage sanctioned apps and discover unsanctioned apps that have access to the company’s data.
salestechstar.com
Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
itsecuritywire.com
NanoLock Launches Built-in Meter-Level Cybersecurity to Renesas Customers, Enabling Faster Build of Protected Meters
NanoLock Security, a leading cybersecurity provider for IIoT and OT devices and machines, today announces built-in, zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for Renesas Electronics Corp. customers’ smart meter products. As the global energy economy worsens and cyberthreats like energy fraud and theft grow more frequent, Renesas’ customers in meter...
ADVA named Titanium partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been named to the Intel ® Network Builders Winners’ Circle at the highest level. ADVA was awarded Titanium status for its carrier-class Ensemble Connector NFV platform and for being an Intel partner who has demonstrated outstanding innovation and business acumen. The open and cloud-native Ensemble Connector platform gives communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a simple and cost-efficient route to virtualization at the network edge. It provides platform security, zero-touch provisioning, access to the market’s most comprehensive library of VNFs, and support for a wide variety of third-party servers based on Intel ® architecture processors and interfaces. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005704/en/ Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)
petapixel.com
DJI Passes Critical Data Security Compliance in the US and Canada
DJI has passed the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), a critical security benchmark that was jointly established by the United States Department of Commerce and the Canadian Center for Cyber Security. The drone and robotics company says that its DJI Core Crypto Engine has passed the CMVP and been granted...
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
Keysight Introduces Automated Remote Monitoring Solutions to Improve Quality of Service in Public and Private 5G Networks
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces a set of new 5G solutions for automated service assurance, end-to-end quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) verification, and active testing in private and public 5G networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005727/en/ The Keysight Nemo Industry Probe is an Industry 4.0-compliant active monitoring solution that maintains mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in private 5G networks. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Verizon Business and Wipro partner to accelerate network transformation with Network-as-a-Service offering
Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses. Wipro’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution, powered by Verizon Business will include a range of pre-configured and tested service chains on...
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies
– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
navalnews.com
SeeByte Wins Contract to Extend US Navy Autonomous Systems and Machine Learning Capability
SeeByte Ltd, the global leader of smart software solutions for uncrewed maritime systems, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the US Navy’s MK18 Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle Family of Systems program. The awarded IDIQ has a total potential value of $87M and a duration of up...
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
