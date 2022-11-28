ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Feedback sought on Hall Boulevard improvements

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZKyb_0jPbDgRb00 As part of a visioning project, an online survey asks people what they want the urban arterial to look like.

Tigard is asking residents to weigh in on the improvements they would like to see along Hall Boulevard as part of a visioning project that includes an online interactive mapping tool allowing users to pinpoint the areas of the corridor they have concerns with.

From now until Dec. 4, Alta Planning + Design, the city's consultant on the Hall Boulevard project, is hosting a visioning survey at tigardopenhouse.altaplanning.cloud.

Hall Boulevard, also known as Highway 141, is a key transportation corridor that is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation. The city is in the process of having the state highway complete a jurisdictional transfer for a portion of the 10.5-mile urban arterial, which spans from Wilsonville to southern Beaverton.

On Nov. 16, Tigard hosted its first virtual open house for the Hall Boulevard Visioning Project, which incorporates elements taken from the city's updated 2040 Transportation System Plan, the Washington Square Regional Center Plan and Tigard's Downtown Reimagine plan.

"The purpose of the project is to clearly define and describe what Hall Boulevard should look and feel like somewhere between five and 10 years from now, most likely," said Dave Roth, a senior transportation planner for Tigard. "The final product will be a document that the city and the broader community point to and say, 'This is what we want Hall Boulevard to be.'"

Roth said Hall Boulevard is an "old farm-to-market road that became a highway and then the community has grown in around it."

"The pavement condition is generally very poor. It's one of the worst-condition roadways in Tigard," Roth said. "Many sections of the road, particularly those that have not seen recent development, are not built to current standards."

That includes missing curbs, sidewalks, gutters, bike facilities and only a few places to cross the road outside of intersections with traffic signals.

One of several "orphan highways" in the area — those roadways that once served as state routes but now serve as city streets — the city is specifically interested in a three-mile section of Hall Boulevard that runs through the city. That span is between Southwest Locust Street to Durham Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jPbDgRb00

While the city often hears from the public regarding not only the poor condition of the road's pavement but also other deferred maintenance needs, there are other concerns as well, Roth said.

"But above and beyond these issues, perhaps most importantly the road feels unsafe," he said, pointing to the March 4 fatality of Karen Kain, the 57-year-old Tigard woman killed while she crossed Hall at Southwest Lucille Court. Her mother, who was with her at the time, was seriously injured.

Roth said the ultimate goal is to "create a road that's truly an asset to the community rather than a liability."

As such, Roth said ODOT and Tigard are developing a funding strategy to leverage state and federal sources to make needed improvements. An updated portion of the city's Transportation System Plan shows the majority of the future three-mile stretch of Hall Boulevard as having three lanes instead of the five originally planned, the exception being the Hall Boulevard/Highway 99W intersection, along with a couple others.

Roth said corridor improvements won't happen all at once but rather in segments and would likely mean infilling sections of the road where there are no sidewalks before sidewalks that need to be upgraded or repaired are fixed.

Derek Abe, a transportation planner with Alta, said the Hall Boulevard project is grand in scope and will provide a "new vision" for the road.

"This is just the first step in what we're hoping will lead to a transformation of the corridor as we know it," Abe said. "What we're doing with this effort is a relatively short process as far as planning studies go. It's about a nine-month process or so that's going to lead us into the early summer."

Abe said a 30-page document is now available online (follow the same project website instructions) that explains what consultants found regarding how the roadway serves the needs of the community now, along with past studies conducted on the thoroughfare. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNwNt_0jPbDgRb00

"We're hoping that as a result of this online open house, we're going to hear a lot of great feedback about the existing conditions," Abe said. After January, another online open house is planned with the goal of taking public input and placing those suggestions in a preferred concept alterative.

Consultants also are examining past crashes along Hall Boulevard in an effort to improve segments of the corridor, he said.

He said one part of the visioning process will look at different segments of the road and see what needs to be done, including bike lanes and pedestrian preferences as well as better access to transit stops.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Hwy. 26 closed by downed power lines west of Portland

ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Mayor Denyse McGriff charts Oregon City's next four years

Newly reelected, longtime volunteer plans to tackle homelessness, tolling, economic developmentOregon City's Denyse McGriff recently won a full four-year term as mayor in the November election. McGriff worked for the city as a principal planner from 1988-96 and has since volunteered her time on countless advisory committees and nonprofit organizations to benefit the community. She was first appointed to the Oregon City Commission in 2019, winning her first four-year term in office from voters in 2020. When former Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith moved out of town in April, McGriff, then the commission president, began serving Oregon City as interim...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
rtands.com

For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Times

Tigard Holiday Lights Walk returns Dec. 10

The event is a walk or drive through neighborhoods decorated with holiday lights, ends with free cocoa and cookies.The annual Tigard Holiday Lights Walk returns in-person on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Residents can walk or drive through festive neighborhood-lit displays in an event that promises live music surprises and the chance for photo ops galore. "This will be the first time we've met in person since 2019," said Joanne Bengtson, organizer of the event, who also serves as executive assistant to the Tigard city manager and mayor. "I'm super-excited to see so many people come...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
RAINIER, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust

Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs." Read this story as it originally appeared online Nov. 4, 2022. Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently! I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

Emails Between the City and Its Three Enhanced Service Districts Show Bitterness Over Homelessness, City Inaction and Public Scrutiny

The city of Portland has three districts in which business owners agree to pay a fee for extra cleanup and security services. Such pacts are called enhanced service districts. Each is operated by a nonprofit established by business owners in that district. Clean & Safe operates downtown, Central Eastside Together covers the inner eastside, and the third, named simply Lloyd, lies in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
766
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy