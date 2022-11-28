Feedback sought on Hall Boulevard improvements

As part of a visioning project, an online survey asks people what they want the urban arterial to look like.

Tigard is asking residents to weigh in on the improvements they would like to see along Hall Boulevard as part of a visioning project that includes an online interactive mapping tool allowing users to pinpoint the areas of the corridor they have concerns with.

From now until Dec. 4, Alta Planning + Design, the city's consultant on the Hall Boulevard project, is hosting a visioning survey at tigardopenhouse.altaplanning.cloud.

Hall Boulevard, also known as Highway 141, is a key transportation corridor that is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation. The city is in the process of having the state highway complete a jurisdictional transfer for a portion of the 10.5-mile urban arterial, which spans from Wilsonville to southern Beaverton.

On Nov. 16, Tigard hosted its first virtual open house for the Hall Boulevard Visioning Project, which incorporates elements taken from the city's updated 2040 Transportation System Plan, the Washington Square Regional Center Plan and Tigard's Downtown Reimagine plan.

"The purpose of the project is to clearly define and describe what Hall Boulevard should look and feel like somewhere between five and 10 years from now, most likely," said Dave Roth, a senior transportation planner for Tigard. "The final product will be a document that the city and the broader community point to and say, 'This is what we want Hall Boulevard to be.'"

Roth said Hall Boulevard is an "old farm-to-market road that became a highway and then the community has grown in around it."

"The pavement condition is generally very poor. It's one of the worst-condition roadways in Tigard," Roth said. "Many sections of the road, particularly those that have not seen recent development, are not built to current standards."

That includes missing curbs, sidewalks, gutters, bike facilities and only a few places to cross the road outside of intersections with traffic signals.

One of several "orphan highways" in the area — those roadways that once served as state routes but now serve as city streets — the city is specifically interested in a three-mile section of Hall Boulevard that runs through the city. That span is between Southwest Locust Street to Durham Road.

While the city often hears from the public regarding not only the poor condition of the road's pavement but also other deferred maintenance needs, there are other concerns as well, Roth said.

"But above and beyond these issues, perhaps most importantly the road feels unsafe," he said, pointing to the March 4 fatality of Karen Kain, the 57-year-old Tigard woman killed while she crossed Hall at Southwest Lucille Court. Her mother, who was with her at the time, was seriously injured.

Roth said the ultimate goal is to "create a road that's truly an asset to the community rather than a liability."

As such, Roth said ODOT and Tigard are developing a funding strategy to leverage state and federal sources to make needed improvements. An updated portion of the city's Transportation System Plan shows the majority of the future three-mile stretch of Hall Boulevard as having three lanes instead of the five originally planned, the exception being the Hall Boulevard/Highway 99W intersection, along with a couple others.

Roth said corridor improvements won't happen all at once but rather in segments and would likely mean infilling sections of the road where there are no sidewalks before sidewalks that need to be upgraded or repaired are fixed.

Derek Abe, a transportation planner with Alta, said the Hall Boulevard project is grand in scope and will provide a "new vision" for the road.

"This is just the first step in what we're hoping will lead to a transformation of the corridor as we know it," Abe said. "What we're doing with this effort is a relatively short process as far as planning studies go. It's about a nine-month process or so that's going to lead us into the early summer."

Abe said a 30-page document is now available online (follow the same project website instructions) that explains what consultants found regarding how the roadway serves the needs of the community now, along with past studies conducted on the thoroughfare.

"We're hoping that as a result of this online open house, we're going to hear a lot of great feedback about the existing conditions," Abe said. After January, another online open house is planned with the goal of taking public input and placing those suggestions in a preferred concept alterative.

Consultants also are examining past crashes along Hall Boulevard in an effort to improve segments of the corridor, he said.

He said one part of the visioning process will look at different segments of the road and see what needs to be done, including bike lanes and pedestrian preferences as well as better access to transit stops.

{loadposition sub-article-02}