cbs12.com
Few showers possible ahead of weak cold front
Scattered showers ending with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 60s inland, lower 70s near the water. Partly cloudy skies are in the plan for Thursday with a 40% chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 80s. A small craft advisory...
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
Back-to-back hurricanes unearth mysterious object on Florida beach
“We have never seen it exposed before in that area, so this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed,” Malphurs said.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
cbs12.com
Health advisory lifted for River Park Marina after 2 months
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported the no swimming advisory has been lifted after two months for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. The last time the water was sampled the marina had higher than normal...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: Tough decisions ahead on costly plan to keep town dry
Briny Breezes is seeking near- and long-term solutions to flooding that happens every fall during king tide season. During the peak impact from Hurricane Nicole, water flowed over sea walls, making it difficult to see where the marina ends and roads begin. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Briny Breezes could be...
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cbs12.com
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
cbs12.com
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
cbs12.com
Winter fest, whiskers, and Santa: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in our area. The Sebastian River Art Club gallery is hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar. Attendees will be able to shop unique gifts created by local artist and proceeds from certain items will benefit the Art Club's Scholarship Fund.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus
Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Beach special utilities meeting aims to bring relief to residents rates
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. It’s a problem that's sparked controversy after residents saw sky high utility bills back in September. City commissioners say they’re taking all of resident’s questions and...
cbs12.com
Tree lighting Bradley Park kicks off the holiday season in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Palm Beach is getting in the holiday spirit. On Monday evening, the first of three trees were lit. Although there was no ceremony the Bradley Park tree shone brightly. The other two trees are set to be lit on Tuesday, Nov....
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)
Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
cbs12.com
Florida remains trouble spot as U.S. rent prices decline, study says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rent increases are slowing nationwide, but Florida remains a trouble spot, that's according to a study released by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Wednesday. The report shows several metropolitan U.S. cities saw declines in rent prices, but not South Florida. According to the study,...
cbs12.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
