Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost
The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains Bullish Above $0.09; Eyes $0.15
DOGE’s value stays bullish as value holds above $0.1. Worth stays robust as bulls dominate the market; the value goals for a rally towards $0.15. DOGE’s value trades above the each day 50 and 200 Exponential Transferring Averages (EMA) The worth motion displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) has been...
astaga.com
FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live
FTM has been the very best performer amongst the highest 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap within the final 24 hours. The rally comes after Fantom introduced its integration with Ledger Dwell. FTM may rally towards the $0.270 resistance degree within the close to time period. Fantom integrates with Ledger Dwell.
astaga.com
Cardano (ADA/USD) hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?
Cardano native token misplaced 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the very best degree of property minted on the blockchain. ADA stays on a downtrend and will discover decrease ranges. The variety of property minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a brand new milestone of seven,055,456. The rise...
astaga.com
Should you buy Polkadot (DOT/USD) at $5?
The token may stay susceptible as longer-term momentum remains to be bearish. Polkadot (DOT/USD) buying and selling at $5 would have been a false dream in November 2021 because it touched $55 ATH. However that’s now the fact of the token of as soon as a booming protocol labelled a Layer 0 blockchain. In case you’re questioning, why Layer 0?
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
astaga.com
Will CELR rally higher following Celer Network’s new transaction milestone?
CELR is up by 1% within the final 24 hours, underperforming in comparison with the broader market. The token might rally larger after the Celer Community reached $11.5 billion in cross-chain transaction quantity. The broader cryptocurrency market might attain the $850 billion market cap quickly. CELR underperforms towards the broader...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm That’s Outperformed the Market Favors Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Above All Crypto Assets for the First Time
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
astaga.com
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone; Investors Eyes $700 ETH price?
ETH value losses key demand zone of $1,200 once more. Worth stays weak as bears battle bulls; a lot uncertainty available in the market. ETH value will get rejected from a low of $1,220 on the excessive timeframe. The worth of Ethereum (ETH) buying and selling beneath $1,200 continues as...
Comments / 0