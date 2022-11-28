ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
zycrypto.com

Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors

Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed

It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
astaga.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains Bullish Above $0.09; Eyes $0.15

DOGE’s value stays bullish as value holds above $0.1. Worth stays robust as bulls dominate the market; the value goals for a rally towards $0.15. DOGE’s value trades above the each day 50 and 200 Exponential Transferring Averages (EMA) The worth motion displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) has been...
astaga.com

FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live

FTM has been the very best performer amongst the highest 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap within the final 24 hours. The rally comes after Fantom introduced its integration with Ledger Dwell. FTM may rally towards the $0.270 resistance degree within the close to time period. Fantom integrates with Ledger Dwell.
astaga.com

Cardano (ADA/USD) hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?

Cardano native token misplaced 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the very best degree of property minted on the blockchain. ADA stays on a downtrend and will discover decrease ranges. The variety of property minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a brand new milestone of seven,055,456. The rise...
astaga.com

Should you buy Polkadot (DOT/USD) at $5?

The token may stay susceptible as longer-term momentum remains to be bearish. Polkadot (DOT/USD) buying and selling at $5 would have been a false dream in November 2021 because it touched $55 ATH. However that’s now the fact of the token of as soon as a booming protocol labelled a Layer 0 blockchain. In case you’re questioning, why Layer 0?
astaga.com

Will CELR rally higher following Celer Network’s new transaction milestone?

CELR is up by 1% within the final 24 hours, underperforming in comparison with the broader market. The token might rally larger after the Celer Community reached $11.5 billion in cross-chain transaction quantity. The broader cryptocurrency market might attain the $850 billion market cap quickly. CELR underperforms towards the broader...
astaga.com

Ethereum Loses Demand Zone; Investors Eyes $700 ETH price?

ETH value losses key demand zone of $1,200 once more. Worth stays weak as bears battle bulls; a lot uncertainty available in the market. ETH value will get rejected from a low of $1,220 on the excessive timeframe. The worth of Ethereum (ETH) buying and selling beneath $1,200 continues as...

