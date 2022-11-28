ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Davidson County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

12 Days of Giveaways Contest!

• THE GIVEAWAY OF THE DAY will be announced on our Facebook page in full detail each day between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you will have until 10 p.m. to enter. Be on the lookout for #12DAYSOFGIVEAWAYS. • To get into the random drawing, answer our question on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville

Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville

If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN

