4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Popculture
Enchant Nashville Looks to Turn Your Christmas Light Experience Into a Hallmark Movie
Enchant events are popping up around the U.S., offering a whimsical Christmas experience for adults and children, alike. It's a Hallmark Channel-sponsored event, and the event organizers want to deliver an experience straight out of the winter wonderlands depicted in that network's holiday movies. But does it deliver?. We were...
Nashville Parent
12 Days of Giveaways Contest!
• THE GIVEAWAY OF THE DAY will be announced on our Facebook page in full detail each day between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and you will have until 10 p.m. to enter. Be on the lookout for #12DAYSOFGIVEAWAYS. • To get into the random drawing, answer our question on...
Steam Boys eyeing new Nashville location
According to a city permit, there are plans to construct the new restaurant at 412 Harding Pl.
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
WSMV
Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Nashville Parent
Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
WSMV
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
‘Honest, good man’: Hermitage community mourns clerk killed at Kwik Sak
The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
