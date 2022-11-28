Read full article on original website
Related
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets continue their struggle to recover from the FTX-Alameda contagion. Altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) started the current week with red candles. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to move above...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
astaga.com
Solana (SOL) Investor’s Eye Bonanza Price; Is $5 Possible?
SOL’s worth struggles to reclaim the important thing demand zone of $20 as the value trades round $13.5. SOL’s worth stays weak as bears dominate the market; the value fails to interrupt and shut above $20 with a lot uncertainty available in the market. SOL’s worth trades under...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains Bullish Above $0.09; Eyes $0.15
DOGE’s value stays bullish as value holds above $0.1. Worth stays robust as bulls dominate the market; the value goals for a rally towards $0.15. DOGE’s value trades above the each day 50 and 200 Exponential Transferring Averages (EMA) The worth motion displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) has been...
astaga.com
Should you buy Polkadot (DOT/USD) at $5?
The token may stay susceptible as longer-term momentum remains to be bearish. Polkadot (DOT/USD) buying and selling at $5 would have been a false dream in November 2021 because it touched $55 ATH. However that’s now the fact of the token of as soon as a booming protocol labelled a Layer 0 blockchain. In case you’re questioning, why Layer 0?
astaga.com
Is selling now overdone for The Compound token (COMP/USD)?
The Compound token has been steady after a bear market. Extended crypto winter and liquidity points going through crypto corporations stay a menace. COMP token may speed up weak spot if shopping for energy stays weak. The Compound token (COMP/USD) appeared poised for a sustained restoration in June. Since recovering...
astaga.com
Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the main decentralised exchanges and have been performing nicely in the present day. BNB is underperforming in the present day however may rally larger over the approaching days. The overall crypto market cap may attain the $900 billion mark within the close to...
cryptonewsz.com
New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!
Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
astaga.com
Ethereum Loses Demand Zone; Investors Eyes $700 ETH price?
ETH value losses key demand zone of $1,200 once more. Worth stays weak as bears battle bulls; a lot uncertainty available in the market. ETH value will get rejected from a low of $1,220 on the excessive timeframe. The worth of Ethereum (ETH) buying and selling beneath $1,200 continues as...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
astaga.com
Should you buy Shiba Inu as it consolidates?
Shiba Inu worth has been in a decent vary previously few days. The variety of Shiba Inu holders stands at over 1.24 million. The FTX and Alameda Analysis disaster is a serious headwind. Shiba Inu price has gone nowhere previously few days at the same time as inflows within the...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum (ETH) Price Can Rally 30% In Next Three Weeks
After seeing sturdy promoting strain over the past weekend, the world’s second-largest crypto Ethereum (ETH) has delivered a serious bounce again. As of press time, ETH is buying and selling 7.11% up at a worth of $1,268 and a market cap of $155 billion. On-chain knowledge exhibits that Ethereum’s...
protos.com
Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it
An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
Comments / 1