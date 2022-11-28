West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, November 28th 2022

Another three cent drop for gas prices. The AAA puts the current cost per gallon for unleaded in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area at $3.73. A year ago, local motorists were paying $3.47 per gallon.

In the Town of Tonawanda, Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast Inc. is in the thick of its $22.61 million expansion. Business First reports the main Coca-Cola building is being torn down and replaced by a 20,000-square-foot office and 43,000-square-foot warehouse. Once that's done, a current building being used as a warehouse and distribution center will be torn down, with a new 49,000-square-foot building connecting to the rest of the complex. The project is expected to be finished by mid-2023.

Tops has hired Mike Powers as print media specialist.