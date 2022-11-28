Read full article on original website
Jill Scott wins I’m a Celebrity 2022
Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s 2022 series.The result was announced by presenters Ant and Dec at the end of Sunday night’s episode.Following the departure of Mike Tindall one day previously, three contestants had been left competing in the final episode: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.The MP was revealed as the third-place finisher earlier in the programme after viewers saw the trio take part in three final Bushtucker Trials.After an exit interview with the hosts, Hancock reunited with his girlfriend Gina...
Shelly Unitt: Who is the café owner engaged to I’m a Celeb winner Jill Scott?
Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity.The ex-England international footballer beat Conservative MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final on Sunday (27 November).Her stint on the popular ITV reality series has raised Scott’s profile considerably, causing interest to spike in her career and achievements before appearing on I’m a Celeb, as well as her personal life.As she discussed on the series, Scott is gay, and is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt.Unitt, 37, is the sister of former international footballer Rachel Unitt. She currently works as a community...
'I don't know why everybody voted,' Jill Scott says after winning I'm a Celeb
Jill Scott said that she was “in shock” after winning I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.The ex-England footballer, who was part of the squad that won Euro 2022, thanked viewers for their support but questioned why they voted for her.In the final on Sunday, 27 November, Scott beat MP Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.Twelve million votes were cast to crown the winner.“I’m just totally in shock to be honest,” Scott said.“I don’t know why everybody voted, but a massive, massive thank you.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
