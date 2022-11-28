ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Iranian artists call for boycott of cultural institutions with links to regime

By David Batty
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahvDz_0jPbC40J00

Dozens of Iranian artists have called for an international boycott of cultural institutions run by or affiliated with the Islamic Republic in protest against the regime’s worsening human rights abuses.

The call by artists, writers, film-makers and academics living in Iran and among its diaspora comes amid growing anti-government art activism by Iranians inside and outside the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini .

More than 6,000 Iranian cultural figures have signed a statement in support of art students in the country who are facing arrest and intimidation for taking part in the protests, which began 10 weeks ago.

The organisers of that letter have now published a plea for their peers around the world to “boycott governmental institutions of the Islamic state of Iran and their covert affiliates, and prevent them from having any presence in international arenas of arts, culture and education”.

They condemned the “increasingly brutal, violent and deadly state crackdown” against anti-government protesters, in which an estimated 300 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested.

One of the core members of the group has called for direct action against arts organisations that take funding from the Iranian regime, similar to the protests mounted against museums and galleries funded by the Sackler family, benefactors descended from the American makers of addictive opioid prescription drugs.

Vali Mahlouji, a London-based curator , said this could involve lobbying international art fairs to not exhibit certain Iranian galleries. “We know that some private Iranian galleries are connected to the money systems of the Iranian state, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Council,” said Mahlouji. “They need to be boycotted.”

The artist Jinoos Taghizadeh , who took part in street protests in Tehran after Amini’s death and was teargassed, said some seemingly independent galleries “have been the money-laundering arm of the government” and have “tried to depoliticise [Iranian] artists”. “I support and expect international cultural institutions to boycott them,” she said.

Provoked by Amini’s death while in police custody following charges that she was wearing the hijab inappropriately, artists in Iran have created public installations that reflect the brutality of the regime.

In October, an anonymous artist created “Tehran sinking in blood” by dyeing fountains in parks red . In response to a crackdown on demonstrators at Tehran’s Sharif University, two anonymous female artists hung red nooses from trees in Daneshjoo Park .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mkHl_0jPbC40J00
Fountains in Fatemi Square in Tehran with water dyed red. Photograph: UGC/AFP/Getty Images

“This is a society saying we are terrorised,” said Mahlouji. “There is a big performative response: people tying themselves up; red ink being poured on pictures of the founder of the Islamic Republic [Ayatollah Khomeini]; red paint being thrown at buildings; even urinating outside art galleries which have kept themselves open when artists demanded that they close down.”

In New York last month, the Anonymous Artist Collective for Iran unfurled 12 red banners inside the Guggenheim Museum covered with stencils depicting Amini and the words “Woman, Life, Freedom” in English and Kurdish.

Taghizadeh, who is now in Canada, raised the plight of art students in Iran whom she said “have been very brave and creative despite all the repressions, arrests, kidnappings”. Videos of their anti-government performances and protests on campus have gone viral on social media.

She said: “They were constantly threatened by the police and university security, but the performance of their music and protest songs and their publication on social media both encouraged the protesters and brought the voice of protest to other cities and outside Iran.”

Taghizadeh called on international galleries and museums to exhibit Iranian art that supports the spirit of the “women, life, freedom” movement, rather than shows that reinforce “the exotic stereotypes of the Middle East and the Islamic world”.

The artist Shirin Neshat , who last month showed a digital art piece called Woman Life Freedom at Piccadilly Circus, London, and at Pendry West Hollywood in Los Angeles to highlight worsening human rights abuses in Iran, said: “We are not just a bunch of oppressed artists trying to get the western culture to feel sorry for us. We’re teaching them that it is time to wake up and understand that culture plays a big part in the political fabric of our world.”

Neshat, who signed the letter in support of Iranian art students, said she was “learning so much from them”. “Not only by their resistance and protests, but by their imagination,” she said. “How within the parameters that they’re dealing with they continue to be imaginative and creative in fighting back.”

The artist, who in 1996 was banned from returning to Iran, added: “We see these young people who are completely fearless facing tyranny. You really question your own state of mind as an Iranian who has never been able to live without fear for so many years. It’s extremely hopeful to have these young people who are saying no more fear.”

Comments / 0

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy