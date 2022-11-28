Read full article on original website
Aegean Airlines Adds Seasonal Newcastle Service in NS23
Aegean Airlines in Northern summer 2023 plans to add new route to the UK, as the airline opened reservation for Athens – Newcastle route. This seasonal service is scheduled twice weekly, from 14JUN23 to 17SEP23. Airbus A320ceo/320neo operates this route. A3634 ATH2030 – 2225NCL 32N 3. A3634 ATH2030...
ITA Airways Increases Delhi Service From July 2023
ITA Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans gradual frequency increase on Rome – Delhi route. The Skyteam member will begin service on 03DEC22 with 3 weekly flights, increasing to 4 weekly from 01JUL23, 5 from 01AUG23. A330-200 operates this route, subject to government approval. AZ770 FCO1410 – 0115+1DEL...
Air Cairo Begins Giza Sphinx International Service in Dec 2022
Air Cairo starting December 2022 is launching international service at Giza Sphinx airport, a month after it launched scheduled flights. Planned international operation as follows. Giza Sphinx – Jeddah eff 01DEC22 1 weekly A320. SM481 SPX1000 – 1305JED 320 4. SM482 JED1405 – 1515SPX 320 4. Giza...
Fiji Airways Moves Kiritimati Service Resumption to Feb 2023
Fiji Airways in recent schedule update continues to revised planned service resumption to Kiritimati in The Kiribati, as the one weekly Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu service now set to resume on 07FEB23 at earliest, instead of 06DEC22, 2 months later than planned. Upon service, resumption, the airline...
Korean Air Lists A321neo Bangkok Service in NW23
Korean Air this week filed Busan – Bangkok schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. Although overall service resumption on this route remains uncertain, the airline has filed aircraft changes from 29OCT23, that would see Airbus A321neo operates 1 daily flight, instead of 737-900ER. KE2001 PUS2025 – 0030+1BKK...
Singapore Airlines NW23 Japan Preliminary Changes – 30NOV22
Singapore Airlines has filed preliminary operation for service to Japan during Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. Preliminary adjustment as of 30NOV22 as follows. Singapore – Fukuoka eff 29OCT23 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, 787-10 Singapore – Nagoya. eff 29OCT23 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, 787-10.
ITA Airways Schedules A330 Barcelona Flights in Dec 2022
ITA Airways in December 2022 schedules limited-time A330 service on Rome – Barcelona route, instead of A319/320 aircraft. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on 09DEC22 and 11DEC22 with following schedule. AZ076 FCO1410 – 1600BCN 330. AZ079 BCN1750 – 1935FCO 330.
Iberia Adds Seasonal Madrid – Nador Service in 3Q23
Iberia in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new seasonal route to Morocco, with 2 weekly Madrid – Nador flights scheduled. Air Nostrum ATR72 aircraft to operate this route from 14JUN23 to 02SEP23. IB8170 MAD1230 – 1345NDR AT7 6. IB8170 MAD1600 – 1715NDR AT7 3. IB8171...
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Djerba – Berlin Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service to Berlin, where the airline schedules Djerba – Berlin nonstop flight. From 27MAY23, the airline operates 1 weekly flight, with Airbus A320 aircraft. BJ2422 DJE1020 – 1425BER 320 6. BJ2423 BER1525 – 1735DJE 320 6.
FlyBaghdad Adds Delhi Service in Dec 2022
FlyBaghdad in mid-December 2022 plans to add service Delhi, with service scheduled from both Baghdad and Najaf. Previously reported on AeroRoutes, the airline intends to add Baghdad – Delhi – Kuala Lumpur service from 01DEC22 at earliest with 737-900ER. As of 29NOV22, reservation remains unavailable.
Singapore Airlines Accelerates Hong Kong Passenger Flight Increase in 1Q23
Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update continues to ramp up passenger service restoration on Singapore – Hong Kong route. The 3rd daily service will now be resumed from 15JAN23 with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of 26MAR23. Prior to recent development, the airline originally planned to resume 3rd daily flight from 01JUN23.
Scoot Increases Taipei / Tokyo Service From Jan 2023
Scoot in January 2023 plans to expand service on Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita route, where overall service to increase from 7 to 10 weekly. Planned frequency increase to commence on 02JAN23 from Singapore. TR898 SIN0100 – 0535TPE0640 – 1045NRT 789 D. TR874 SIN2055...
IndiGo Expands Turkish Airlines Codeshare Network in late-Nov 2022
Indian carrier IndiGo this month expands codeshare network to Europe, through its partner Turkish Airlines via Istanbul. Approximately went into effect since 23NOV22, IndiGo’s 6E-coded flight numbers are now displaying on following 13 routes operated by Turkish Airlines. IndiGo operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse. Istanbul –...
The December 2022 Guide to the Best Food, Art, Theater Shows and Shops in London
LONDON — The British Fashion Awards are happening in London on Monday as the city prepares itself for Christmas with a host of new amusements to follow, from store and restaurant openings to the art exhibitions being hosted around the city. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re...
Germany disappoints once again
Germany is one of the biggest and most decorated soccer countries in the world. The four-time World Cup champions and three-time European champions are successful, but ever since they won the World Cup in 2014, they have struggled. Those struggles continued into the 2022 edition as Germany was knocked out in the group stage for Read more... The post Germany disappoints once again appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
Route Map: ANA / JAL NW22 Largest Capacity Aircraft Operation in NW22
AeroRoutes in the past 2 weeks has been publishing daily updates from Japan. On Japan’s domestic market, the largest capacity aircraft of ANA and JAL are illustrated in the following route maps, via OAG mapper and Mapbox.
