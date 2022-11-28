ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers serve 12.3 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

New York is 6-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 11-6-0 overall. The Islanders have scored 57 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Zach Parise led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has seven goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 0-7-3, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Scott Laughton: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

