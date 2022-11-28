As an experienced rider, you are looking to take your passion for motorcycles to the next level. For many, this means planning a trip that’s longer than a few hours. You can’t make a long trip on any bike, though. You need a motorcycle that is comfortable enough to ride for hours. It also needs to have an engine powerful enough to carry the weight of you and your gear, plus withstand the heavy use of logging miles. These 10 sport touring motorcycles for experienced riders are perfect for planning your next epic road trip.

13 DAYS AGO