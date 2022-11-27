Read full article on original website
Alabama constitutional amendments take effect
(The Center Square) – A series of constitutional amendments went into effect in Alabama with the certification of election results. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a series of proclamations on Monday setting the amendments in motion, including authorizing the state, or county, to award grants for broadband expansion and Aniah’s Law, allows bail to be set for all individuals except those committing capital offenses.
