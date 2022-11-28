Read full article on original website
cbs17
Carolina trades for Golden Knights defenseman Zack Hayes after Ethan Bear experiment fails
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes are trying again to build up their blue line by acquiring another young defenseman. Carolina acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations, President and General Manager Don Waddell said. Hayes has played the majority of his career...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK ALEX GALCHENYUK
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract, worth $750,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with former third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, 28, initially joined the Avalanche on a professional try-out contract (PTO) for training camp, but after one pre-season...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO CALGARY
For the first time since being traded to and signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk returned to the Saddledome in Calgary and was given a video tribute, followed by a loud ovation from the fans. Tkachuk, 24, spent the first six seasons of his career in Calgary...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Flames ruin Matthew Tkachuk’s return with Panthers
Dillon Dube tallied a goal and two assists and Dan Vladar made 31 saves as the Calgary Flames recorded a
Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Streaks Galore, Defense, Schenn & More
The St. Louis Blues had an up-and-down slate of games last week. They played well in spurts, but overall it wasn’t a good week. There are some subtle changes that should be made with this lineup, but I’m afraid the team isn’t willing to make those moves.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Forbort’s Welcoming Return, Cassidy & More
As the NHL reaches the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, it was not a quiet last seven days for the Boston Bruins. Three games spread out over seven days as they went 2-1-0, but one of those wins was a record-setting one, while the Black and Gold get healthier as they face a challenging stretch ahead in their schedule.
Notre Dame easily handles No. 20 Michigan State
Cormac Ryan scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame to a 70-52 home win over No. 20 Michigan State on
