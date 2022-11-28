PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, the Islanders lost two players, two fights and one game. All in all, not a great night. The rematch of Saturday’s affair between the Islanders and Flyers ended up bruising the Isles in more ways than one. First and foremost, they suffered a 3-1 loss to a Philadelphia team that came in having lost 10 straight, blowing what figured to be an easy pickup of two points. “Struggled to break out, struggled to sustain pressure and struggled to hold onto the puck,” Matt Martin said, summing it all up. “I don’t love our chances to win a game when...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO