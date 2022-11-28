Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Pierre Engvall lifts Leafs over Sharks
Pierre Engvall scored the go-ahead goal at 17:33 of the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs went on to
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman weighs in on Arizona Coyotes staying in Tempe
It's no secret that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has long supported keeping the Arizona Coyotes from relocating over the years. In June, when the Tempe City Council first voted to move forward with the proposed $2.1 billion arena project, Bettman called in to voice his support during the meeting. For Tuesday's unanimous decision...
Yardbarker
Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid
Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
Matthew Tkachuk gets brutally honest on returning to Calgary after trade to Panthers
The Florida Panthers are heading up north to face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in what will be the first time Matthew Tkachuk returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome since requesting, and being granted a trade during the offseason. Ahead of his return to Calgary, Tkachuk opened up on his emotions and what type of reception he’s anticipating from Flames fans, via Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
Tempe, Ariz., city council sends Coyotes’ arena plan to voters
The Arizona Coyotes moved closer to landing a new home when the Tempe, Ariz., city council approved the team’s proposed
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 11/28/22
It’s the first battle of the season between the New Jersey Devils and their archrivals, the New York Rangers, as the two teams face off at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM. This is the first of four meetings between the teams, kicking off with two games in two weeks at MSG, while the latter two will be at Prudential Center later in the season. The Devils are 18-4-0 and lead the Metropolitan Division with 36 points, while the Rangers are fifth with a record of 10-8-4, with 24 points on the season.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 30th with San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
Comments / 0