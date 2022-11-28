ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects

With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points

Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
markerzone.com

KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME

Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK ALEX GALCHENYUK

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract, worth $750,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with former third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, 28, initially joined the Avalanche on a professional try-out contract (PTO) for training camp, but after one pre-season...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH

The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
UTICA, NY
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO CALGARY

For the first time since being traded to and signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk returned to the Saddledome in Calgary and was given a video tribute, followed by a loud ovation from the fans. Tkachuk, 24, spent the first six seasons of his career in Calgary...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Yardbarker

Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss

The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
FOX Sports

Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Avalanche at Jets

AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Yardbarker

Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup

While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Interest in Chychrun Could Be Risky

While fans and media have been speculating about a possible Jakob Chychrun trade for some time, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for the defenseman according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet . Chychrun, currently part of the Arizona Coyotes, missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury and made his season debut this past week. Through his first four games, he has already tallied a goal and two assists.
BUFFALO, NY

