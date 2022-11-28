Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
markerzone.com
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK ALEX GALCHENYUK
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract, worth $750,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with former third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, 28, initially joined the Avalanche on a professional try-out contract (PTO) for training camp, but after one pre-season...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO CALGARY
For the first time since being traded to and signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk returned to the Saddledome in Calgary and was given a video tribute, followed by a loud ovation from the fans. Tkachuk, 24, spent the first six seasons of his career in Calgary...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX — (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
FOX Sports
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Yardbarker
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Interest in Chychrun Could Be Risky
While fans and media have been speculating about a possible Jakob Chychrun trade for some time, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a dark horse landing spot for the defenseman according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet . Chychrun, currently part of the Arizona Coyotes, missed the start of the season due to a wrist injury and made his season debut this past week. Through his first four games, he has already tallied a goal and two assists.
