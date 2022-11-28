ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles run wild on Packers, Scheme or Talent?

Steve "Sparky" Fifer and Ryan Horvat discuss in Curd and Long Podcast about the Packers struggles on defense against the Eagles. Is the problem Joe Barry's scheme or the talent provided by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst?

