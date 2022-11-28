Read full article on original website
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
nbc16.com
COVID-19 relief funds aid dozens of Douglas County businesses
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Several dozen small local businesses – including some owned by women and minorities – have been helped with COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program, the City of Roseburg said. The City of Roseburg, which was the lead...
nbc16.com
Enter now: Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest for kids
Kids in Douglas County are invited to submit their original artwork in the 3rd Annual Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest. One winner from each of three age groups will be chosen as the artist for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Official 2022 Christmas Card. The contest is...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
nbc16.com
OSP seeks public assistance with death investigation in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance regarding a death investigation that occurred November 30, 2021. OSP hopes that someone will come forward with new information as the first anniversary of the incident passes. On November 30, 2021, around 1:00 p.m., officials say Larry...
nbc16.com
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
nbc16.com
Waterfall Community Health Center adding new clinic location
Waterfall Community Health Center's mental health division is growing. It's a move that will quadruple the clinic's reach in mental health care for the south coast. Waterfall Chief Innovation Officer Lance Nelson tells us they're adding a new location to join their Coos Bay and North Bend clinics as they continue to expand care.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
nbc16.com
ODOT says to slow down and use caution while driving in inclement weather
EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
oregontoday.net
Downtown Coos Bay Fire, Nov. 28
A fire broke out Friday night, Nov. 25, in downtown Coos Bay. According to reports, the fire was in the lower level of the three-story commercial building on the southwest corner of So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) and Anderson Ave. A Nail Polish Spa and Pizza Café were both impacted by the flames and smoke. No reports of injuries or the cause of the fire.
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Smart Reading
Know someone who should be recognized for their Acts of Kindness? Let us know by filling out the Nomination Form. Kids are empowered to read when they have someone who cares about reading; sharing the joy with them. And that is exactly what Smart Reading does for kids right here in western Oregon.
nbc16.com
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
KVAL
1 person hospitalized in crash north of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A serious car accident left a vehicle on fire just north of Eugene Sunday at the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. According to officials, the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. One person was loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace. There...
nbc16.com
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
nbc16.com
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
