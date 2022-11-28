Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Freda Payne still makes us "Dream"
(November 30, 2022) The legendary Freda Payne has addressed every aspect of love throughout her distinguished career. So, it perhaps takes a legend like Payne to polish off a tune performed by another legend – the late, great Nancy Wilson. That is what Payne does on her straight-ahead rendition of Wilson’s “Do You Still Dream About Me.”
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Linda Ronstadt ‘Struggled’ With Recording ‘Different Drum’ but Glad Producers ‘Didn’t Listen to Me’ About Releasing It
Linda Ronstadt 'struggled' with recording 'Different Drum' but was glad producers 'didn't listen to me' about ultimately releasing the song.
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Gets Nostalgic With a Classic Medley of R&B Hits
The incomparable Chanté Moore still has it! During the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole, the legendary singer, looking more gorgeous than ever wearing a pink mini dress, wowed audience members with sophisticated renditions of her classic hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright.” The veteran songstress did not end her set without blessing fans with one of her most extensive records ever, “Chante’s Got A Man.”
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
New musical based on Frank Sinatra's life in development
NEW YORK -- A new musical based on the life of Frank Sinatra is being developed.Sinatra gained international fame as one of the world's best-selling performers.The Hoboken, New Jersey, native was also an Oscar winner.Sinatra's daughter Tina said a stage production will give audiences new perspectives into her father's enduring legacy."Sinatra the Musical" will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall.There's no word on a date or location for the musical.
The Monkees’ Supervisor Couldn’t Understand 1 Line From Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Mrs. Robinson’
The Monkees' supervisor discussed a line from Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" that was inspired by The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus."
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Mike Love Revealed Why The Beach Boys Wrote ‘Little Saint Nick’
Mike Love said The Beach Boys' "Little Saint Nick" was not as good as its B-side, which was a cover of a religious song.
Grand Funk Railroad Rocks Rhythm City February 8
Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top selling American rock group of the 70’s is “COMIN’ TO YOUR TOWN TO HELP YOU PARTY IT DOWN.” Grand Funk Railroad is extremely excited to be touring in 2022 marking a 53-year milestone. After playing to millions of fans on the band’s tours from 1996 to 2021, Grand Funk’s 2022 Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans.
The Doors' Paris Blues: Is that all there is? Really?
Released as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, Paris Blues features the last (apparently) unreleased studio recording by The Doors
operawire.com
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
Rhonda Vincent Showed Vocal Brilliance In “I Heard My Savior Calling Me”
In 2009, Rhonda Vincent took music to the next level while keeping her profound bluegrass roots with the release of her album Destination Life. The record consists of a heavenly lineup of brand-new, original, and traditional bluegrass tracks – which includes the heavenly gospel, “I Heard My Savior Calling Me.”
Frank Sinatra Stage Musical In Works With ‘Diana’ Writer Joe DiPietro And Triple Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall
EXCLUSIVE: A new stage musical based on the life and career of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the legendary Frank Sinatra, is in the works, with a book by Memphis and Diana writer Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. Producing will be Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises. Related Story ‘Slave Play’ Author Jeremy O. Harris & New York Jet CJ Uzomah Join Broadway's 'Ain’t No Mo’' As Co-Producers Related Story 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New Closing Date Related Story Broadway's 'A Doll's House' With Jessica Chastain Sets...
Comments / 0