Troy, PA

numberfire.com

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

3 former Alabama teammates win NFL Week 12 awards

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott were teammates at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. On Wednesday, the former Crimson Tide players were together again when the NFL announced its Player of the Week awards for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Update: Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is still expected to be available on Sunday. If Rodgers were to be ruled out, Jordan Love would be under center against the Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best

Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

AL.com Prep Picks: Who leaves Jordan-Hare with state titles this week?

It’s the final week of the 2022 season. Here are the predictions from our high school “experts.”. All games are played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Class 7A: Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m. Simone Eli: Thompson 21-20 Dennis Victory: Thompson 20-17 Ben Thomas: Auburn 21-19 Randy...
AL.com

Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff

Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?

The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

