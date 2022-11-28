Read full article on original website
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
3 former Alabama teammates win NFL Week 12 awards
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott were teammates at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. On Wednesday, the former Crimson Tide players were together again when the NFL announced its Player of the Week awards for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Tom Brady on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s playing at a very, very high level’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night drew plenty of praise from football analysts, including seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. Both players are quarterbacks for division-leading teams in the NFC. Brady’s Tampa...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Joseph Goodman: For UAB, Trent Dilfer is a risk with huge potential
UAB’s next football coach hasn’t even been introduced or met with his team and the guy already knows how to dominate football up in Tennessee. I’d say that’s a pretty good trick. I’d say that’s a man Gene Bartow would appreciate. Trent Dilfer is...
numberfire.com
Update: Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday but is expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is still expected to be available on Sunday. If Rodgers were to be ruled out, Jordan Love would be under center against the Bears.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
Miami coach tells Tua Tagovailoa Georgia is SEC’s best
Much has been made this season about the connection between Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami’s coach and the upturn in the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-America has the best passing-efficiency rating in the NFL, and Miami has its best record 11 games...
CFP to expand to 12 teams in 2024, comes to agreement with Rose Bowl, per report
The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The expansion would come two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026. A person with knowledge of...
AL.com Prep Picks: Who leaves Jordan-Hare with state titles this week?
It’s the final week of the 2022 season. Here are the predictions from our high school “experts.”. All games are played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Class 7A: Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m. Simone Eli: Thompson 21-20 Dennis Victory: Thompson 20-17 Ben Thomas: Auburn 21-19 Randy...
Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff
Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I ran, and they couldn’t get me’
After Philadelphia defeated the Green Bay Packers 40-33 on Sunday night, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked how he got loose for so many rushing yards so early in the game. “I don’t know how to answer that question, to be honest,” said Hurts, who had 102 rushing yards in...
What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?
The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13
Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
Steelers-Colts live stream (11/28): How to watch Monday Night Football online, TV, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off on Monday, Nov. 28. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career.
