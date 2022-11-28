Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Joseph Goodman: For UAB, Trent Dilfer is a risk with huge potential
UAB’s next football coach hasn’t even been introduced or met with his team and the guy already knows how to dominate football up in Tennessee. I’d say that’s a pretty good trick. I’d say that’s a man Gene Bartow would appreciate. Trent Dilfer is...
Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne were among the football starters injured in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tom Brady on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s playing at a very, very high level’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night drew plenty of praise from football analysts, including seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. Both players are quarterbacks for division-leading teams in the NFC. Brady’s Tampa...
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins lands with the San Francisco 49ers
Janoris Jenkins has not seen the field since he was a member of the Tennessee Titans back in 2021. That
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Rewinding Football High Live: Highlights from the 7A title game between Thompson, Auburn
Thompson and Auburn meet in the Class 7A title game for the second time in two years tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson won 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020, scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds for an improbable victory. The Warriors are looking to become the first AHSAA team to win four 7A titles. Auburn is looking for its first title.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
NFL Week 12: Najee Harris, Taylor Heinicke and more fashionable arrivals
Week 12 of the NFL season is in full effect -- and so are the fashionable pregame fits.
Steelers-Colts live stream (11/28): How to watch Monday Night Football online, TV, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off on Monday, Nov. 28. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career.
UAB expected to hire former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB is expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, sources told AL.com. The deal has not been finalized but it is expected to in the coming days. Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, currently serves as a high school football...
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?
The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title
Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff
Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
