Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
AL.com

The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7

High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
numberfire.com

Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?

The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Thompson rolls past Auburn to win 4th straight Class 7A state title

Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn tried to think of Wednesday’s Class 7A state title game against Auburn as “just another game.”. He didn’t play like it. The 14-year-old – yes, 14 – threw five touchdown passes in just three quarters as the Warriors rolled past the Tigers 49-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to win their fourth consecutive state title.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff

Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

