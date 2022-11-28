Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay has spelled the end for a few notable players and coaches. Could Monday's matchup help do the same for Dennis Allen, Tom Brady, or others?
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
DeCamara: '2022 Eagles most criticized great Philly team ever'
The Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and have a 14-percent chance to win the Super Bowl, third highest in the league, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’
Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
NFC East Wrap-up: Commanders Making a Push
It was a repeat performance from the previous week, as the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders all coninued to roll while the Giants stumbled.
Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps
Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'out indefinitely' with injury, may miss Saints game
Woah. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is ‘out indefinitely’ with an injury similar to what’s sidelined Marshon Lattimore for seven games. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers in addition to the rib injury that he was officially listed with; the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane confirmed the news, adding that Gardner-Johnson is likely dealing with a rib fracture.
Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff
Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
Steelers-Colts live stream (11/28): How to watch Monday Night Football online, TV, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off on Monday, Nov. 28. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career.
Hawks star Dejounte Murray gives respect to Sixers guard Shake Milton
PHILADELPHIA — The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers received another big game out of Shake Milton in Monday’s 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Still playing without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia has needed others to step up. Milton has been the one to do so from the perimeter.
