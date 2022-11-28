ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?

The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville on Hugh Freeze’s ‘2nd chance’ at Auburn: ‘There’s going to be a short leash’

Former Auburn coach and current United States senator Tommy Tuberville chimed in on his former program’s latest coaching hire. Tuberville was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, who was hired Monday and officially introduced Tuesday as Auburn’s newest head coach. Tuberville, who coached on the Plains from 1999-2008, has known Auburn’s new coach since Freeze’s days as a high school coach at Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee; Tuberville recruited one of Freeze’s players, Michael Oher, to Auburn during the 2005 recruiting cycle.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps

Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you

This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night

As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'out indefinitely' with injury, may miss Saints game

Woah. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is ‘out indefinitely’ with an injury similar to what’s sidelined Marshon Lattimore for seven games. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers in addition to the rib injury that he was officially listed with; the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane confirmed the news, adding that Gardner-Johnson is likely dealing with a rib fracture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff

Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
AUBURN, AL
