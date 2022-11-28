ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
ELKHART, IN
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer

GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
GOSHEN, IN
Niles Scream Park Donation

NILES, Mich. --The 2022 season of the Nile's Scream Park scaring is over, with over 134 thousand dollars raised by the popular Halloween attraction for local charities. Over 450 volunteers for 18 thousand hours to keep the event alive for its 23-day run, with the money going to over 50 charities, children's organizations and civic groups, which include 6 college scholarships for local high schoolers.
NILES, MI
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 28 - December 5

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party to benefit children and vets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party, hosted by the South Bend International Airport, is set to take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 21+ event is $30 to attend, and all proceeds will provide children in local hospitals with a teddy bear, and veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center with financial support.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The record show in South Bend holds the final event of 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, the South Bend Record Show, returns Sunday, December 4 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the final 2022 show of the season. South Bend resident and event organizer, Jeremy...
SOUTH BEND, IN
HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City

Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
MISHAWAKA, IN
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
ELKHART, IN

