abc57.com
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates $120,000 to Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos donated $120,000 to Beacon Children's Hospital during a check presentation ceremony on Wednesday. The donation was made possible by proceeds from the 2022 Four Winds Invitational, which was held from August 12 through 14 at the...
abc57.com
The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
abc57.com
South Bend's December First Fridays boasts tree lighting, appearance from Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend is celebrating the holiday season with this year's December First Friday's event, Downtown for the Holidays, on December 2. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on the Gridiron, where families can enjoy live music, performances, giveaways, and more. At 6 p.m., Santa makes an...
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com
HomeJoy of Three Rivers to host community blood drive
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- HomeJoy of Three Rivers will be hosting a community blood drive on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. HomeJoy of Three Rivers is located at 1107 West Broadway Street. Those interested in donating can sign up here.
abc57.com
Join downtown Goshen to warm up and spread holiday cheer
GOSHEN, Ind. --Friday, December 2, 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Goshen, the holidays are early with December First Fridays, with festive events filling an entire evening. Come downtown for a holiday market, photos with Santa, community caroling and tree lighting. Free activities for the youngest family gift-givers will be hosted by...
abc57.com
Giving Tuesday 2022: How you can support local nonprofits today in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the focus shifts to giving rather than buying. Today is Giving Tuesday! It’s a day where you’re encouraged to support non-profits in your area in an effort to build a world where generosity is a part of everyday life.
abc57.com
Niles Scream Park Donation
NILES, Mich. --The 2022 season of the Nile's Scream Park scaring is over, with over 134 thousand dollars raised by the popular Halloween attraction for local charities. Over 450 volunteers for 18 thousand hours to keep the event alive for its 23-day run, with the money going to over 50 charities, children's organizations and civic groups, which include 6 college scholarships for local high schoolers.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 28 - December 5
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party to benefit children and vets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 11th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party, hosted by the South Bend International Airport, is set to take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 21+ event is $30 to attend, and all proceeds will provide children in local hospitals with a teddy bear, and veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center with financial support.
abc57.com
As online holiday shopping reaches new heights, porch pirate concerns grow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As many say, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for some it can be not so wonderful when porch pirates intercept your presents. If you ordered gifts online this year during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’ll want to be alert at your doorstep.
abc57.com
Visit with the animals at Washington Park Zoo's Wild Winterland event December 3
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its Wild Winterland holiday event on Saturday, featuring treats, gifts, and of course, animals. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids ages three to 11, and free for kids under...
abc57.com
911 dispatch workers go above and beyond, South Bend man gives personal thanks
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Charles Maichen had a bad fall last week taking out the trash when he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. Cold, hurt, and unable to lift himself back up, Maichen knew he had to call for help. "I decided to call 911, which I did, and...
abc57.com
Free home lead inspections available to City of Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Officials with the City of Benton Harbor are urging residents to take advantage of free home lead inspections as service line replacement work is nearly completed. Inspections are available for all housing units on the Benton Harbor water supply, whether rented or owned and regardless of...
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
abc57.com
The record show in South Bend holds the final event of 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, the South Bend Record Show, returns Sunday, December 4 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the final 2022 show of the season. South Bend resident and event organizer, Jeremy...
abc57.com
HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City
Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
