Pennsylvania State

NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating

I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
