HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
