BBC

Islamic State: Kurdish forces threaten to stop guarding camps

Local forces in north-east Syria have told the BBC that they may be forced to abandon camps holding Islamic State (IS) group detainees. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they no longer have the capacity to guard the compounds if Turkey launched a fresh ground operation there. Turkey has attacked...
France 24

Somali forces end deadly hours-long siege in hotel by Al Shabaab

Somali security forces have ended a deadly hours-long siege by Al Shabaab militants who stormed a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu overnight, the national police spokesman said on Monday, adding that eight people had been killed in the attack. "The clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended,...
BBC

Fighting al-Shabab: Rare access to Somalia's US-funded 'lightning' brigade

It is just after five in the morning, and three pickup trucks - each bristling, like porcupines, with a dozen heavily armed soldiers - are tearing along a winding, sandy track in the dawn-grey wilderness of central Somalia. The driver of the middle car, hunched forward over his wheel, changes...
ABC News

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents

On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
France 24

Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran

A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
TheDailyBeast

Unknown Aircraft Bombs Suspected Wagner Base in Central African Republic

A military base used by troops from the Central African Republic and their Russian “allies” from the Wagner Group has been bombed by an unknown aircraft, according to local authorities. The government of the Central African Republic released a statement Monday condemning the late-night attack on a base that witnesses said is used by mercenaries from the private Russian military force. The aircraft “dropped explosives in the town” of Bossangoa, targeting the military base and causing “significant material damage,” the government said in a statement quoted by Agence France-Presse. No fatalities were reported. “A plane bombed the Russians’ base at 2:50 in the morning,” Etienne Ngueretoum, the regional water and forestry director, was quoted as telling AFP, describing “at least four bombs” going off. The mayor of Bossangoa also confirmed that “the Russians” had been targeted, without specifying further. Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have been used by CAR authorities to fend off armed rebel groups, though they’ve been accused of myriad war crimes in the country. Read it at Agence France-Presse
France 24

Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
BBC

Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon

Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
KEYT

US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week

The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria. “We have received additional information that there was a risk to US Troops and personnel,” US Central Command said in a short statement on Wednesday. No US service members were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide any further information on how many troops were put at risk or where they were located in relation to the attack.
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Brought Chemical Weapons to Lebanon from Syria

Hezbollah has been bringing hundreds of chemical weapons in to Lebanon from Syria, according to a report Sunday by the Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet. According to the broadcast report, at least 110 Fajr missiles and more than 300 Fateh missiles, all equipped with warheads containing toxic thionyl chloride, were delivered to Al Qusayr nearly two weeks ago from the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, Syria.

