neurologylive.com

Insomnia Diagnosis During Pregnancy Increased in the United States, Analysis Shows

A recent cross-sectional analysis showed an increase in coded diagnoses of insomnia during pregnancy in the United States over time. Findings from a large, nationally representative collection of data in the United States from 2006 to 2017 showed that over time, the diagnosis of insomnia during pregnancy in both delivery and non-delivery hospitalizations, has increased.1 This was the largest such analysis assessing maternal outcomes on those who have been diagnosed with insomnia during pregnancy. Additionally, this analysis included a diverse sample expected to be generalizable for the general population.
PsyPost

New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume

A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
NorthcentralPA.com

Science reveals why eye contact is tough for people with autism

HealthDay News -- A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report. This brain region has been associated with guiding a person's visual...
psychologytoday.com

Cannabis May Rescue Middle-Aged Brains From Cognitive Decline

Regular, daily cannabis use in older adults, particularly after retirement, has quadrupled. Cannabis affects human brains differentially across the lifespan. Younger brains are vulnerable while older brains may benefit from daily use. Cannabis consumption was associated with age-related improvement in brain connectivity, particularly between the hippocampus and cerebellum. Cannabis users...
Medical News Today

Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea

Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday. NIH said this is the first study to use postmortem brain tissue to investigate ADHD, a...
MedicalXpress

Benzodiazepine exposure in pregnancy does not up risk for ADHD, autism

Benzodiazepine exposure during pregnancy seems not to be associated with increased risks for development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Vincent Chin-Hung Chen, M.D., from Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Chiayi, Taiwan, and colleagues...
The List

New Study Changes Conceptions On Pregnancy After A Miscarriage

Experiencing a miscarriage can leave you with questions about when to try again. There are major concerns about when is the best time to do so and how safe future conceptions will be. Miscarriages are a common pregnancy experience, according to Mayo Clinic. Such loss is usually not caused by issues associated with the parents, but by spontaneous complications with the fetus instead. But, couples should not be discouraged, as trying again is safe.
psychologytoday.com

PsyPost

Highly ruminative individuals with depression exhibit abnormalities in the neural processing of gastric interoception

Major depressive disorder is associated with altered interoception — or the ability to sense the internal state of your body. Now, new brain imaging research provides evidence that depressed individuals tend to exhibit “faulty” neural processing of gastric interoception, particularly among those with high levels of rumination. The findings have been published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout

A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
Healthline

What Is Childhood Migraine?

Childhood migraine is similar to migraine in adults, but children may have a few unique symptoms, such as pain on both sides of their head. Treatment includes avoiding triggers, medication, and other lifestyle changes. Migraine in childhood is more common than you might think, affecting about 10% of kids. Because...
The Independent

Being obese ‘is bad for a child’s brain’

Being obese is bad for a child’s brain as well as their physical health, a new study reveals.Higher weight and body mass index (BMI) before adolescence are associated with poor brain health, researchers have found.They observed structural brain changes in overweight boys and girls aged nine and 10, including “significant impairment” to the integrity of the white matter.The team used MRI scan data from the biggest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States.Researcher Simone Kaltenhauser said: “We know being obese as an adult is associated with poor brain health.“However, previous studies on children have often...

