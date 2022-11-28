ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Chicago Bears fan in your life

Happy holidays, Bears fans!

It’s been an up-and-down first half of the season for Chicago, but Bears Wire is here to give you a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Bears fan in your life.

Whether you’re all aboard the Justin Fields hype train or just love to reminisce about the days of Walter Payton or Devin Hester we’ve got you covered with our list of best Bears gifts for the holiday season.

If you need another gift for the football fan in your life, consider a subscription to The Huddle. Win your fantasy football league with The Huddle’s award-winning fantasy football cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and insider tools. Sign up today.

Justin Fields Chicago Bears Nike Player Game Jersey

Walter Payton Chicago Bears Nike Game Retired Player Jersey

Chicago Bears Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

Brian Urlacher Chicago Bears Nike Game Retired Player Jersey

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears Nike Game Player Jersey

Chicago Bears New Era NFL Sideline Sport Official Pom Cuffed Knit Hat

Justin Fields Chicago Bears Women's Player Name & Number Raglan 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Lockup Performance Polo

Chicago Bears Nike 2022 Salute to Service Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie

