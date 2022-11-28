Read full article on original website
Related
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
MedicalXpress
Research suggests that children who doubt their gender identity may enter puberty earlier
A new study from Aarhus University shows that children who have expressed a desire at the age of 11 to be a different gender enter puberty earlier than their peers. However, more research is required, says the researchers behind the study. The transition to puberty can be difficult for children...
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Less than 1 alcoholic drink a week in pregnancy is enough to change the fetal brain, study suggests
A new imaging study suggests even occasional drinking in pregnancy can slow fetal brain development and affect language development.
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Good quality sleep is linked to overall physical and mental health, but is sleeping too much bad for you? Put simply, it can be. Oversleeping, as well as a lack of it, has been linked to a higher risk of chronic illnesses including coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, anxiety and obesity in adults aged 45-plus, according to a study published in PLoS one (opens in new tab).
Healthline
Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant
The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.
labroots.com
Cannabis and your teeth
While most cannabis consumers probably think a good deal about how cannabis affects their overall health, they probably do not give a lot of thought as to how weed affects their teeth. If they think about it at all, they probably assume that weed has no effect on oral health. But does it?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers
Let doctors in recovery be able to recover their careers. “During addiction, the brain becomes ‘hijacked,’ which then ‘exaggerates the need for the drug and minimizes the dangers associated with the use of the drug.’ This is so affirming because the chemicals in my brain told me I was going to die if the opioid was not available. It was a horrible and terrifying way to live.”
msn.com
Fascinating Changes Found In Brains Of Migraine Sufferers
Researchers have found mysterious differences between the brains of people who get migraines and who don’t. The researchers did an ultra-high-resolution MRI of the brains of 20 patients between the ages of 25 and 60. 10 of the patients suffered from chronic migraines without aura and 10 suffered from episodic migraines. while an additional 5 healthy patients were used as a control group. The fluid-filled spaces around the brain’s blood vessels, known as perivascular spaces, are enlarged in migraine sufferers. Perivascular spaces play a role in the fluid clearance system in the brain but their exact function is not fully understood. The study also found a difference in the distribution of white matter hyperintensities, a type of lesion. The researchers found that the severity of deep lesions in migraine sufferers was higher than in the control group. Medical scientist Wilson Xu says this discovery could help experts develop new “personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine”.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Abortion: What the Primary Care Provider Should Know
Abortion: What the Primary Care Provider Should Know. Guest: Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D. Abortion is a common procedure. three out of ten pregnancies and six out of ten unintended pregnancies end with an induced abortion. Overall, about one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 45 years. The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade has shifted the legal battle over abortion to the states, resulting in some states prohibiting abortion and others moving to safeguard it. The topic for this podcast is abortion and what the primary care provider should know. Our guest is Regan N. Theiler, M.D., Ph.D., from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic.
Feeling stressed? Try the rapid tapping technique for stress & anxiety relief
Stress is the body’s reaction to feeling under pressure or threatened. With 74% of people in the UK reporting feeling stressed and unable to cope (opens in new tab), stress is much more of a problem than you might think, and it can easily overwhelm and sometimes control your life.
Healthline
Drinking During Pregnancy May Change Baby’s Brain Structure
Researchers say even an occasional drink can alter the brain structure of a developing fetus. Their study is the latest research that indicates that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby before it is born. Experts say alcohol during pregnancy can manifest into fetal alcohol syndrome...
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Breathing Patterns Affect Your Brain
Besides its job keeping you alive, breathing supports many essential systems in your body. Intentional slow, deep breathing can help improve physical and mental health in the short term and the long term. Not only do breathing patterns affect brain activities such as emotion and cognition, but the brain also...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#33, Michelle Wagner, Mindstrong
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Michelle Wagner, CEO of Mindstrong, a company that helps thousands of members manage anxiety, depression, PTSD, and serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, with quality care and cutting-edge technology. Michelle and Joe discuss why integrating data collected between treatment sessions can be a game changer for behavioral health, why selling digital health products via large employers can look a lot like direct-to-consumer sales, and why entrepreneurs in healthcare must learn to embrace iterative change as part of a large and complex system.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode. Earlier in the year Talking HealthTech was a supporting partner at the 4th Annual Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 in Sydney. During the event we were doing our thing, catching up with speakers after their sessions and recording quick conversations – which you’re going to hear in a minute in this episode.
WebMD
Pregnant Women Should Be Screened Where Cannabis is Legal, Group Says
Nov. 30, 2022 -- Pregnant women in states with legal cannabis should be screened for its use, according to scientists who say the women are 4.6 times more likely to report using the substance than women in states where use is still strictly controlled. More women are using cannabis to...
Comments / 0