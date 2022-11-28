ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
US News and World Report

Fed's Brainard: Successive Supply Shocks a Challenge for Central Banks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The successive shocks to global supply chains from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine could "herald a shift" to an era of more volatile inflation and force central banks to guard against it with tighter monetary policy, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said in remarks released on Monday by the U.S. central bank.
The Associated Press

Fed official suggests substantial rate hikes may be needed

The Federal Reserve may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than it has previously projected to get inflation under control, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday. Bullard’s comments raised the prospect that the Fed’s rate hikes will make borrowing by...
Investopedia

Markets Surge as Fed Chair Suggests `Moderating' Rate Hikes

Fed Chair confirms central bank may ease magnitude of interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks, bonds rally as investors celebrate scaled-down increases. Jobs data remain key element in assessing progress on inflation. U.S. stocks jumped to the highest since mid-September and bonds surged Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said...
kalkinemedia.com

Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...

