Fed's Bullard Says Central Bank Needs To Hike Rates Quite A Bit: 'Sooner Is Better'
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday the central bank needs to hike interest rates quite a bit going further and hold them there throughout 2023 and into the year after to rein in inflation and bring it back towards the 2% goal, according to an interview with Market Watch.
Don't expect any interest-rate cuts in 2023 with inflation set to remain above central banks' targets, Credit Suisse says
Inflation is seen staying above central banks' targets in 2023, according to Credit Suisse. That will likely prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next year, the bank said. Strategists said 2023 would be a "tale of two halves" with Fed pivot expectations growing over the course of the...
Inflation in Europe likely to increase, more interest rate hikes likely, warns central bank president
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday she does not believe inflation has peaked after reaching the highest levels on record. ECB President Christine Lagarde also told European lawmakers that the bank isn’t through raising interest rates to combat those price spikes. There...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Two...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Hong Kong publisher Lai faces Security Law in delayed trial
Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai broke into the media industry about 30 years ago armed with the belief that delivering information equates with delivering freedom
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. Global stocks...
Fed's Brainard: Successive Supply Shocks a Challenge for Central Banks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The successive shocks to global supply chains from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine could "herald a shift" to an era of more volatile inflation and force central banks to guard against it with tighter monetary policy, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said in remarks released on Monday by the U.S. central bank.
Fed official suggests substantial rate hikes may be needed
The Federal Reserve may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than it has previously projected to get inflation under control, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday. Bullard’s comments raised the prospect that the Fed’s rate hikes will make borrowing by...
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
India GDP growth halves in September quarter as COVID distortions pass
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India posted annual economic growth of 6.3% in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.
Markets Surge as Fed Chair Suggests `Moderating' Rate Hikes
Fed Chair confirms central bank may ease magnitude of interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks, bonds rally as investors celebrate scaled-down increases. Jobs data remain key element in assessing progress on inflation. U.S. stocks jumped to the highest since mid-September and bonds surged Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
