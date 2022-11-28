Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
Business Insider
Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency
Russia is now the fourth-largest user of the Chinese yuan — after Hong Kong, the UK, and Singapore. Russia wasn't even one of the top 15 countries for yuan usage up till May, according to Swift. The Chinese yuan was the fifth most commonly used currency for global payments...
More than 40% of British exports have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit
More than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit, new figures show.Trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale. They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place.The researchers, from the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University, found that small businesses were the least likely to be able...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
Zero-COVID Protests in China Have Rattled Global Markets
Global stock markets and oil prices are fluctuating as the world's second-biggest economy struggles to contain rare mass protests.
What protests in China may mean for the economy
Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience.
Russian oil is still flowing in huge volumes even as EU sanctions and a price cap are less than a week away.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how European governments haven't yet agreed to a price cap on Russian crude, and where Russia stands now.
Oil prices edge higher despite the West's Russian price cap talks and more Chinese lockdowns
Oil benchmarks crept higher Friday, with Brent crude at $86.68 a barrel and WTI at $79.76. Discussions about western countries capping Russian crude at between $65 and $70 a barrel continue. China reported a record number of COVID-19 infections on Friday, sparking fears of slowing demand. Oil prices edged higher...
Why Macron? Biden state dinner highlights France's U.S. appeal
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's welcoming of French President Emmanuel Macron at the first White House state visit on Thursday since the U.S. Democrat took power in early 2021, is being celebrated by officials from both countries as a recognition of France's status as America's oldest ally.
msn.com
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
Here’s how China’s COVID lockdown protests are sparking unrest across markets and rattling the global investing landscape.
Good morning. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Today we're going over what the ongoing protests in China mean for markets and investors. Before that, here's a helpful calendar from Insider's Personal Finance team that tells you what days the stock and bond markets are closed for the rest of the year.
