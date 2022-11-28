ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KVAL

Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
KVAL

Oregon lawmaker vows to tackle public defender shortage in 2023 session

SALEM, Ore. — In 2022, Multnomah County dismissed 280 cases because of a shortage of public defenders to represent indigent people. The Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS) has been the subject of multiple audits and a lawsuit in recent years because of its failure to provide adequate representation to those charged with a crime who can't afford an attorney.
