Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
KVAL
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
KVAL
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Train Fatality, Lane Co., Nov. 29
On November 25, 2022 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received information that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Rd. in Oakridge. Oregon State Troopers were first to arrive on scene and attempted life-saving efforts including CPR. However, the male did not survive. The involved male was identified as 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling of Oakridge. Preliminary investigation indicates that Berling was running westbound along the railroad tracks prior to being struck. He was reportedly wearing headphones and did not respond when train operators sounded a horn multiple times. Despite conducting an emergency stop, train operators were unable to stop the train in time to avoid a collision.
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
KVAL
Man runs from police after causing fatal crash, says authorities
COBURG, Ore. — Lane County Officials responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. Authorities say a black 2002 Ford F-150 was going southbound when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.
KVAL
Highway ramp leading into downtown Corvallis to remain closed due to damage
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eastbound U.S. Hwy 20 ramp to northbound OR Hwy 99 into downtown Corvallis will remained closed until it can be repaired, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. There is not an estimate for reopening. On Wednesday, the ramp was hit by a vehicle on southbound OR...
KVAL
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
KVAL
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
klcc.org
Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man
A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved. On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
KVAL
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
nbc16.com
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
KVAL
Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged DUII incident on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. the 30-year old was called in after his vehicle broke down in the middle of the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Avenue. Residents pushed the vehicle out of the roadway but witnesses believed that the suspect was impaired. Officers contacted him and said he was obviously impaired.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE TWO MEN FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
Roseburg Police cited two men for offensive littering on Monday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. officers contacted the suspects at a camp located in Deer Creek Park in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. The camp was surrounded by trash, food debris and other discarded items, which extended several yards in every direction. The men were released after being given the citations.
Comments / 0