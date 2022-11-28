Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Best 05 Hotels in Vermont for a Delightful Sojourn
Vermont seems straight out of a storybook with its winding trails, brilliant foliage, white-spired church, and green farms. It has diverse offerings for everyone and in every season. Whether it’s skiing across the mountainside in winter, witnessing the changing colours of the foliage in fall, boating on the lake &...
nomadlawyer.org
Head to the Best Towns in Vermont for a Memorable Stay
Idyllic villages featuring brilliant trees with red and orange foliage dotting the streets and verdant mountains in the distance. The scene seems straight out of a Christmas postcard. Doesn’t it?. Well, that’s Vermont. There is a plethora of picturesque towns in this North-eastern State, with their unique offerings and...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
WCAX
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
americancraftbeer.com
Vermont Brewery Gives Back Big On Giving Tuesday
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”. And Waitsfield, Vermont-based Lawson’s Finest Liquids takes this “holiday of giving” seriously and donating 10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization
(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
NHPR
Vermont hospitals stuck caring for patients who can’t get into nursing homes, costing millions
In Vermont, 13,000 people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to increase by 31%. Caring for someone who has trouble thinking and remembering is difficult. When family members become overwhelmed, many turn to skilled nursing facilities. But staffing shortages have severely...
WCAX
Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
wamc.org
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
Vermont to see $40m more in pandemic relief
The funding will help companies, nonprofits and municipalities make improvements and expand
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
compassvermont.com
Vermonters Are Gassier and More Bloated Than in Any Other State. If Only It Was Renewable Energy
The company, BIOHM, has released data on lifestyle, diet, and supplement decisions from a sample of 35,000 individuals across the U.S., focused on constipation, gas, and bloating. States with the highest bloating statistics include Vermont, with 74% of participating residents reporting bloat symptoms, followed by Nevada and Arizona, with 71%...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Development of a new multi-state agreement with Medicare is in the works, but likely would not be implemented until 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
