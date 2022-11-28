ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Best 05 Hotels in Vermont for a Delightful Sojourn

Vermont seems straight out of a storybook with its winding trails, brilliant foliage, white-spired church, and green farms. It has diverse offerings for everyone and in every season. Whether it’s skiing across the mountainside in winter, witnessing the changing colours of the foliage in fall, boating on the lake &...
Head to the Best Towns in Vermont for a Memorable Stay

Idyllic villages featuring brilliant trees with red and orange foliage dotting the streets and verdant mountains in the distance. The scene seems straight out of a Christmas postcard. Doesn’t it?. Well, that’s Vermont. There is a plethora of picturesque towns in this North-eastern State, with their unique offerings and...
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
Vermont Brewery Gives Back Big On Giving Tuesday

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”. And Waitsfield, Vermont-based Lawson’s Finest Liquids takes this “holiday of giving” seriously and donating 10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays

Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Vermont grant program focuses on economic revitalization

(The Center Square) – With an eye trained on economic recovery and revitalization across Vermont, a new grant program is now accepting applications for projects focused on an array of economic activities. The Community Recovery & Revitalization Program, Gov. Phil Scott announced at his weekly Tuesday press conference, is...
Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in the North Country punched their tickets to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train Monday. Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of it. For many of them, it’s a tradition.
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
