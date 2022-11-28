Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
TASTE OF ROSEBURG 2022 GALA IS FRIDAY
The Taste of Roseburg 2022 Gala is Friday night. It is a benefit for Family Faith and Relationship Advocates. The event will celebrate the work of the local non-profit organization in helping to support families in crisis. It will include a live auction and a giving frenzy, along with a Christmas Tree auction. Food and beverages are being provided by local restaurants, wineries and breweries.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
KVAL
Holiday shopping season kicks off at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday shopping season has kicked off at Valley River Center in Eugene. Our newsroom visited a handful of stores Monday. Managers we spoke with say staffing isn't a major concern, and that inflation isn't keeping shoppers away. "Honestly, I think that people want to have...
KVAL
COVID-19 relief funds aid dozens of Douglas County businesses
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Several dozen small local businesses – including some owned by women and minorities – have been helped with COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program, the City of Roseburg said. The City of Roseburg, which was the lead...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
KVAL
Salmon spawning totals mean positive future for Coquille River Fall Chinook
BANDON, Ore. — It's been three years since the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) uncovered a crisis in the Coquille River. In 2010, ODFW reported 30,000 Fall Chinook salmon returned to the Coquille River. That number plummeted to 275 by 2019. Now, a united effort from ODFW,...
KVAL
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
KVAL
Waterfall Clinic's new location to expand South Coast mental health services
COOS BAY, Ore. — Waterfall Community Health Center's mental health division is growing. It's a move that will quadruple the clinic's reach in mental health care for the south coast. Waterfall Chief Innovation Officer Lance Nelson tells us they're adding a new location to join their Coos Bay and...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.29.22
Roseburg Dream Center’s new directors Jeremy and Holly Grammon talk about the non-profit organization, its current services and its plans for the future. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 29 2022.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
KVAL
ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather
After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed. The Oregon Department of...
KVAL
OSP seeks public assistance with death investigation in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance regarding a death investigation that occurred November 30, 2021. OSP hopes that someone will come forward with new information as the first anniversary of the incident passes. On November 30, 2021, around 1:00 p.m., officials say Larry...
KVAL
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
