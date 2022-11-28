ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Edward County, VA

Prince Edward County’s updated flag pays tribute to the birthplace of student-led Civil Rights movement

By Markus Schmidt
cardinalnews.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit

A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped

Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
RICHMOND, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Name of pedestrian killed released

Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC12

4 Chesterfield schools selected to produce Disney musicals

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four Chesterfield County schools will soon be home to Disney musicals. The Virginia Repertory Theatre received a grant to fund the program that starts in January at four Title I schools: Bensley Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Harrowgate Elementary and Reams Elementary. The Cameron Foundation and the Nunnally...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
campussafetymagazine.com

Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Board of Supervisors approve permits for developments in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors paved the way for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to add existing development to the Halesford Harbour Resort and new developments to the property directly across from it Monday night. In a 6-1 vote and a 4-3 vote, two special use permits for campground use of the areas were approved.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy