Prince Edward County’s updated flag pays tribute to the birthplace of student-led Civil Rights movement

Richmond community members react to death of Rep. Donald McEachin
Following the sudden death of Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), Richmond community members are reflecting on the impact he has had in their lives.
After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit
A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
Henrico mansion has new owners; couple spends $3 million on West End estate
The 18th-century Fairfield mansion was built in Hanover County and moved to Henrico in the late 1920s.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
rvahub.com
Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped
Currently there is a fundraiser to fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:
NBC12
Homeless population getting turned away due to lack of shelter space
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Richmond has only two cold weather shelters open for use, which is leaving some people without a place to stay. The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Chesterfield family leaves 'loving legacy' in wake of tragedy
The greater Chesterfield community is remembering the lives of a mother and her three children who were slain less than two weeks ago in their Chester home.
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
NBC12
4 Chesterfield schools selected to produce Disney musicals
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four Chesterfield County schools will soon be home to Disney musicals. The Virginia Repertory Theatre received a grant to fund the program that starts in January at four Title I schools: Bensley Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Harrowgate Elementary and Reams Elementary. The Cameron Foundation and the Nunnally...
campussafetymagazine.com
Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit
Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
NBC12
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road. Demolition of the vacant building in south Richmond is set to start this week. “Our informal slogan is ‘not a done deal’...
Police searching for teen runaways from Petersburg mental health clinic
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently searching for two teens who have reportedly run away from a mental health clinic in South Petersburg.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Board of Supervisors approve permits for developments in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors paved the way for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to add existing development to the Halesford Harbour Resort and new developments to the property directly across from it Monday night. In a 6-1 vote and a 4-3 vote, two special use permits for campground use of the areas were approved.
Former Virginia State Police trooper accused of killing California family after ‘catfishing’ victim’s teenage daughter
Edwards obtained the teen's personal information and traveled from Virginia to her home in Riverside, California, where police say he killed the teen's grandmother, grandfather and mother inside their home.
