Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
MLive.com
Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers
ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
madcitysportszone.com
Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
empowerwisconsin.org
Cash-strapped UW seeking video game coordinator
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System seems to always be struggling to find enough operating cash. So it’s rich that the system’s flagship university has found the funds to hire an esports coordinator. UW-Madison is looking for a “dynamic and innovative leader” to direct campus video...
captimes.com
'Tradies' first: Female carpenters are the norm at Madison company
When Alaina Dedo joined Tony Trapp Remodeling in January 2021, she was the only woman on the carpentry team. Then, “it slowly morphed,” said Dedo, a lead carpenter who works on projects ranging from framing to finish work. Today, her four-person team has only one man. In a...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
royalpurplenews.com
Get support from the Center for Students with Disabilities
Disability is something that comes in all different forms, and even the same disability looks drastically different for each individual. The Center for Students with Disabilities sees this and works to support students in a variety of ways as the semester comes to an end. In addition to helping students ensure they have their accommodations for final exams, we also offer times to meet with students about their concerns. The end of the semester is stressful for everyone and being a student with a disability can add additional stressors and challenges. Students know they can contact their service coordinators for any reason, and if we don’t have the answers, we will work as a team to help find the solution.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
