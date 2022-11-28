Disability is something that comes in all different forms, and even the same disability looks drastically different for each individual. The Center for Students with Disabilities sees this and works to support students in a variety of ways as the semester comes to an end. In addition to helping students ensure they have their accommodations for final exams, we also offer times to meet with students about their concerns. The end of the semester is stressful for everyone and being a student with a disability can add additional stressors and challenges. Students know they can contact their service coordinators for any reason, and if we don’t have the answers, we will work as a team to help find the solution.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO