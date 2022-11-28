ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

denver7.com

Illinois officers hailed for rescuing child, woman from icy pond

Two Illinois police officers were hailed as heroes after they saved a young boy's life. The officers were called to an Aurora apartment complex after a 9-year-old child fell into a pond while attempting to grab his football from the icy water, WBBM-TV reported. According to the news outlet, a...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
ROCKFORD, IL
evergreenpark-ill.com

Police Department Alert

Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan

(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway

Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
OSWEGO, IL

