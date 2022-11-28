Read full article on original website
denver7.com
Illinois officers hailed for rescuing child, woman from icy pond
Two Illinois police officers were hailed as heroes after they saved a young boy's life. The officers were called to an Aurora apartment complex after a 9-year-old child fell into a pond while attempting to grab his football from the icy water, WBBM-TV reported. According to the news outlet, a...
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford Police said the child suffered minor injuries after bullets came through the wall of a house in the 1600 block around 6:05 p.m. Angela Spotts said she was sitting in her living room nearby […]
Rockford Police shut road due to crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
evergreenpark-ill.com
Police Department Alert
Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
wlip.com
Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan
(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
CPD seeking public’s help finding pictures, videos connected to West Pullman double homicide
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help making a breakthrough in a case where four people were shot and two men were killed back on Nov. 26 in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police are asking the public to share any photos and videos taken from where the incident happened. According […]
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
fox32chicago.com
Tow-truck driver who shot semi-truck driver in road rage murder sentenced to 50 years
CHICAGO - A tow-truck driver will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for a 2017 road rage murder in west suburban Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, 40, formerly of Lansing, was found guilty earlier this year in the murder...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
New evidence reveals Will County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot 70-year-old grandfather in 2021 incident involving his grandson
Body camera video shows that about 16 shots were fired by the deputies at 70-year-old Eldred Wells and his 21-year-old grandson, Jabbar Muhammad. Initial reports did not mention that the grandfather had been shot, only stabbed.
2 dead, 6 injured in fatal multi-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive. Police said a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Troy Oates, 49, […]
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
Man shot at Rockford’s Aragona Club in stable condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the Aragona Club on Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the club, at 320 Kent Street, around 12:40 a.m. after a large fight broke out inside the establishment and someone sprayed pepper spray into the […]
2 pedestrians killed after driver crashes into building in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Two pedestrians are dead and three others are injured after a driver crashed into a building Sunday afternoon in Des Plaines. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest Highway. Des Plaines Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Matzl said the driver of an SUV struck a […]
