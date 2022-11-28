ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Sight & Sound top 100 films of all time.

The latest version of the once a decade S & S poll is out tomorrow, December first. It’s the poll generally taken most seriously by media when claiming the basis for Citizen Kane being the greatest film ever when it won it for decades. Though Vertigo won the 2012 poll and people think it unlikely Kane will be back on top.
digitalspy.com

Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 touch pad issues

Just got a new Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 and i can not see how to turn the Touch pad on. I have tried pressing the FN and F5 button and that did not work and i have also looked in Device Manager and can not see it anywhere in there.
digitalspy.com

New Freesat recorders, can they record non EPG channels.

Was wondering can the new generation of Freesat recorders, record channels that are not on the EPG, just like channels in the "Other Channels" mode on Sky boxes which could not be recorded. Posts: 11,378. Forum Member. ✭✭. 29/11/22 - 18:15 #2. Not sure, the Arris box forces a complete...
digitalspy.com

Trouble with getting a replacement with a online order

A couple of weeks ago I ordered a Everton home shirt from there online shop, a couple of days later a parcel arrived, except it wasnt the Shirt it was a pair of jeans from Boohoo. Contacted Everton, and got told these things haporn, got told to send a picture...
digitalspy.com

9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale

9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
digitalspy.com

Super Mario Bros Movie new-look trailer reveals Donkey Kong, Peach and more

It's Mario Time in the new-look trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. An extended trailer, which arrived late on Tuesday (November 29), reveals the first official look at Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, among other beloved characters. In the footage, Mario (Chris Pratt) has to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy