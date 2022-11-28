Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
why does my freesat box need a re-tune every time its turned on?
After that I get no audio but do get pictures,then if I go to audio settings I get the audio. MY main thought would be - why didn't you mention what box you have?. Sorry it says ARRIS on its bottom.
digitalspy.com
Love Island star calls for change as she reveals “biggest frustration” with the show
Love Island star Lacey Edwards has called for ITV to change one crucial aspect of the show for contestants. Lacey went into the ITV2 reality show as a "bombshell" during the very last week of the last series. However, the reality star told Daily Star that bosses supposedly told her...
digitalspy.com
Sight & Sound top 100 films of all time.
The latest version of the once a decade S & S poll is out tomorrow, December first. It’s the poll generally taken most seriously by media when claiming the basis for Citizen Kane being the greatest film ever when it won it for decades. Though Vertigo won the 2012 poll and people think it unlikely Kane will be back on top.
digitalspy.com
Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 touch pad issues
Just got a new Samsung Galaxy book pro 360 and i can not see how to turn the Touch pad on. I have tried pressing the FN and F5 button and that did not work and i have also looked in Device Manager and can not see it anywhere in there.
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
"Warrior Nun" Is One Of The Most Underrated Shows On Netflix, So Here's Why You Should Watch
Netflix's Warrior Nun has a passionate fanbase that is begging for more episodes, so here's why you should help them out and give it a watch.
digitalspy.com
New Freesat recorders, can they record non EPG channels.
Was wondering can the new generation of Freesat recorders, record channels that are not on the EPG, just like channels in the "Other Channels" mode on Sky boxes which could not be recorded. Posts: 11,378. Forum Member. ✭✭. 29/11/22 - 18:15 #2. Not sure, the Arris box forces a complete...
digitalspy.com
Trouble with getting a replacement with a online order
A couple of weeks ago I ordered a Everton home shirt from there online shop, a couple of days later a parcel arrived, except it wasnt the Shirt it was a pair of jeans from Boohoo. Contacted Everton, and got told these things haporn, got told to send a picture...
digitalspy.com
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
digitalspy.com
Super Mario Bros Movie new-look trailer reveals Donkey Kong, Peach and more
It's Mario Time in the new-look trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. An extended trailer, which arrived late on Tuesday (November 29), reveals the first official look at Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, among other beloved characters. In the footage, Mario (Chris Pratt) has to...
Comments / 0