Motley Fool

Investors Liked These 2 Stock Buyouts Tuesday

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery jumped after getting a buyout bid from Boston Scientific. HSBC agreed to sell its Canadian banking unit to Royal Bank of Canada. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul faced mounting market headwinds on Wednesday, with the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hitting a record high, while the bank's shares and bonds tumbled.
NASDAQ

Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 30:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Will Powell, Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity moved higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers, as investors looked to a keynote address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session while bracing for a series of job market data releases.
CNBC

Europe markets close slightly lower as traders monitor China's Covid policy; HSBC up 5% on RBC deal

European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong closed at session highs after Chinese health authorities reported an uptick in senior vaccination rates. Vaccinating more older people is considered key to reopening the economy, which is struggling with sporadic lockdowns across the country.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...
NASDAQ

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe. Data showing a moderation in eurozone inflation, and expectations about China relaxing its Covid-related restrictions sometime soon helped underpin sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 49.96 points or...
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
aiexpress.io

Fintech Investment in the UK Dropped Significantly in the Third Quarter of 2022

The UK fintech trade has been some of the vibrant and fastest-growing on the earth in the previous few years, however there are indicators of the brand new funding ranges dropping, so what has occurred and what does this imply for the long run?. The Newest Numbers. Analysis carried out...
TheStreet

Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

(VIGI) - Get Free Report. Morningstar rates the fund silver, its second highest rating after gold. “Foreign-stock funds have had a tough decade relative to the U.S. market, and a strong dollar continues to weigh heavily on foreign investments,” Armour wrote. “But this fund has made the most...

