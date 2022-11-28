ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins hope they won’t have to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Sunday without either of their starting offensive tackles. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is “gathering information” on both the pectoral injury suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead and the ankle injury suffered by right tackle Austin Jackson in the 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans. ...
Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’

Since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing a couple of years ago, athletes across all sports have looked to him for inspiration. Of course, Bryant was known as one of the most passionate and determined competitors the NBA had ever seen. His “Mamba Mentality” became a defining part of his approach to basketball and life.
Terrell Owens Knocks Out Disrespectful Man At CVS

Terrell Owens came to the rescue on Saturday night. Terrell Owens was one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. During his prime, many analysts felt like he had behavioral issues. Given some of the stuff we’ve seen over the past few years, it’s clear that Owens was just a normal guy. However, the media felt like they needed to create some sort of villain.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!

Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. This cute kid started out her career as...
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team

Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa

There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy, Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, just welcomed their baby boy to the world ... and the kid's already got an Olympic-worthy nickname!!. The married couple announced Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born on Monday ... coming in at 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Patrick and Brittany shared the...
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
49ers Notebook: Bosa looking to silence Dolphins-loving friends; McGlinchey ready for ‘fun challenge’; Mason impressing

Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
