Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan’s Complicated Dinner Order is Hard to Say in 1 Breath
Bob Dylan takes many of his meals on the road, but that doesn't mean his order isn't complicated. He once shared what he wanted for dinner.
Good News Network
Love Letters Written by Bob Dylan to his High School Sweetheart Are Expected to Sell Today for $800,000 –LOOK
A remarkable archive of 42 hand-written love letters by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart are up for auction today. The music icon—known as Bob Zimmerman in those days—sent Barbara Ann Hewitt over 150 pages of notes to her home at Silver Lake Road in New Brighton, Minnesota.
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
Bob Dylan Didn’t Marry Joan Baez Because He Knew He Couldn’t Compete With Her
Bob Dylan didn't want to marry Joan Baez. His tour manager believed that this was because he wouldn't want to compete with her.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Bob Dylan Said 1 of His First Acts as President Would Be to Personally Fight Another Political Leader
Bob Dylan once shared his political ambitions if he ever became president. His wide range of tasks included a physical fight.
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Bob Dylan Passed Out on the Floor During His First Meeting With The Beatles
Bob Dylan and The Beatles got high together when they first met. The Beatles were in hysterics, but Dylan passed out on the ground.
Bob Dylan Had a Rare Moment of Childish Vulnerability After Getting Booed Onstage
Bob Dylan acted nonchalant after getting booed at a festival. The people close to him said it rattled him more than he made it seem, though.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Why Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin in Concert Was ‘Exquisite Torture’ for Another Rock Legend
Seeing Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin perform live was exquisite torture for Queen guitarist Brian May.
The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, wrote a No 1 song based on a joke and started writing another one on a piano in his dressing room.
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
SNL comedian takes Bob Dylan impersonations to another level via the medium of Jingle Bells
James Austin Johnson brilliantly impersonates Bob Dylan singing Jingle Bells through the ages on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Bob Dylan Apologized for Inauthentic Autographs in His $600 Book
Bob Dylan's new book analyzes songs from other artists. It caused controversy when fans learned Dylan didn't sign their autographed copies.
Comments / 0