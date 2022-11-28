ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Censored Rock Songs

Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
INDIANA STATE
Pitchfork

Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set

Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy