I changed my dad over to sky on my account for his mobile a while ago now. He's gone to Germany and texted me something about a roaming charge of like £2 a day to make calls and texts and use data. I made sure he had plenty of data on there before he left as I had loads saved up. He also already has unlimited calls and texts. Should he be paying for roaming? I told him to turn his data off for now but I'm just wondering. We were with o2 before with no issues abroad. If I understand right that's to access his own allowance of calls and texts? If so I don't think that fair. He's been texting me, how much will that be costing him?

21 HOURS AGO