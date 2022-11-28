ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
CNN

Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland

It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far.
New York Post

Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches: Group F Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox Belgium, a semifinalist in 2018, has looked over the hill in this World Cup, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s comments in The Guardian calling the team “too old” have become a lightning rod. The Red Devils still can get through to the Round of 16, though, and can even win the group. If they beat Croatia, they will advance, and could top the group depending on what Morocco does against Canada. A draw would leave Belgium dependent on a Canada win and goal differential to get through....
digitalspy.com

Group C - Final Fixtures - November 30 - BBC1 and BBC2 - From 6.10pm and 6.45pm

Live from 974 Stadium (BBC1) and Lusail Stadium (BBC2) BBC1 and BBC2 closing out today's action with the final Group C fixtures. Everything to play for in this group, although one would fancy Argentina and Poland to go through realistically. The BBC1 game sees Lewandowski v Messi, as Poland take...
digitalspy.com

Group D-Final Fixtures-November 30-BBC1 /BBC2 - From 1430pm and 1445pm

Live from Education City Stadium and Al Janoub stadiums . Group D the next to get finished with two games this afternoon between Tunisia v Francs and Australia v Denmark respectively .. France already qualified but Tunisia needing to win and hope the other result goes in their favour. Denmark...
NBC Connecticut

Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador

Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
FOX Sports

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
The Independent

World Cup: Who do USA play next after qualifying for last 16 in Qatar?

The USA advanced at the World Cup in Qatar after finishing second in Group B behind England.A gritty 1-0 win over Iran, thanks to Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s goal, which left him hospitalised, proved enough to sneak through on five points.Now though, Gregg Berhalter’s side eye a first quarter-final berth since 2002, when they came unstuck to eventual runners-up Germany in a 1-0 loss.There have been great signs for the Stars and Stripes ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, but Berhalter will hope to build on a promising start and prove their worth in...
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Mexico needs a win to have hope of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds, while Saudi Arabia’s hopes of the final 16 may require the same at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday. The Saudis stunned Argentina 2-1 In Lusail to open the tournament but could not repeat the...
NBC Sports

Tunisia vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tunisia need a win and help as they clash with reigning World Cup champions France in their Group D finale. With France already through to the last 16 of the World Cup courtesy of their two wins so far against Australia and Denmark, Didier Deschamps may rest a few key players for this game. That will give Tunisia hope and after their 0-0 draw against Denmark and their narrow 1-0 defeat to Australia, they’ve been in both games but just can’t find that finishing touch in the final third.
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Saudi Arabia face Mexico in Group C of the World Cup with both teams still able to reach the knockout stages.Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do.Follow Saudi Arabia vs Mexico LIVEMexico were beaten by Argentina following their opening draw against Poland but are still able to qualify despite their winless start.They must beat Saudi Arabia to have a chance, but that might still not be enough if Argentina’s match against Poland finishes as a draw.Here’s everything you...
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.
digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

