Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency

What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and doubt among investors.

It all started when blockchain and ERC-721A developer ‘cygaar’ took to Twitter to announce that WETH would soon be insolvent. Later, the developer called the post a meme and not to be taken seriously.

Ethereum bull and host of The Daily Gwei Anthony Sassano joined in on the WETH joke with his own parody post, but he later had to clarify that the post was a “meme” after reading the responses.

Justin Sun, co-founder of Tron TRN/USD also jumped in, stating that as a humble member of the crypto industry, he will discuss with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to invest $2 billion to aid Wrapped Ethereum Foundation (WEF).

Crypto Youtuber Richard Heart pointed out to Sun’s tweet that “joking about things that could get the silliest of users rekt isn’t funny.”

Wrapped Ethereum is a smart contract that accepts ETH and gives back an ERC-20 token called “WETH,” a wrapped version of ETH pegged at a 1:1 ratio. It aims to solve interoperability issues on Ethereum-compatible blockchains by allowing ERC-20 tokens to be exchanged more easily.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WETH was trading at $1171, down 3.67% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

