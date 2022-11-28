ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency

By Mehab Qureshi
 2 days ago
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community.

What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and doubt among investors.

It all started when blockchain and ERC-721A developer ‘cygaar’ took to Twitter to announce that WETH would soon be insolvent. Later, the developer called the post a meme and not to be taken seriously.

Ethereum bull and host of The Daily Gwei Anthony Sassano joined in on the WETH joke with his own parody post, but he later had to clarify that the post was a “meme” after reading the responses.

Justin Sun, co-founder of Tron TRN/USD also jumped in, stating that as a humble member of the crypto industry, he will discuss with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to invest $2 billion to aid Wrapped Ethereum Foundation (WEF).

Crypto Youtuber Richard Heart pointed out to Sun’s tweet that “joking about things that could get the silliest of users rekt isn’t funny.”

Wrapped Ethereum is a smart contract that accepts ETH and gives back an ERC-20 token called “WETH,” a wrapped version of ETH pegged at a 1:1 ratio. It aims to solve interoperability issues on Ethereum-compatible blockchains by allowing ERC-20 tokens to be exchanged more easily.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WETH was trading at $1171, down 3.67% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
securities.io

“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live

‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
CoinTelegraph

Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
Benzinga

Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company

Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
NEWSBTC

POTENTIAL BLUE CHIP CRYPTO SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CARDANO (ADA) AND BINANCE COIN (BNB) INVESTORS

During crypto bear markets, investors tend to gravitate toward cryptos with longer histories and strong reputations. These cryptos are known as blue chips. When compared to their counterparts, these blue chips are typically more stable and less volatile. For a long time, the only coins linked with this term were Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). However, the growth of other stronger altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall (SNW) calls this status into question and provides more options to the basket for traders who do not favor BTC and ETH. In this article, we’ll shed more light on these potential blue chips.
