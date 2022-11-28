Read full article on original website
Police: Burglars crash van into store to steal ATM, start fire trying to break it open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Two men crashed a van into a Northeast Portland business Tuesday and stole its ATM, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened at 4:35 a.m. at the Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 N.E. Broadway St. The store’s security camera captured the van’s back...
Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
State, local transportation agencies say they're ready for Wednesday's snow storm
PORTLAND, Ore — ODOT, PBOT, and Clackamas County all say they're ready for Wednesday's snowstorm despite staffing and other challenges. “This is our first real test of the season here we are! It’s not even the first of December yet,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT. He...
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
Oregon lawmaker vows to tackle public defender shortage in 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — In 2022, Multnomah County dismissed 280 cases because of a shortage of public defenders to represent indigent people. The Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS) has been the subject of multiple audits and a lawsuit in recent years because of its failure to provide adequate representation to those charged with a crime who can't afford an attorney.
