Fort Myers, FL

Men’s Basketball Picks Up Key Road Win at Georgia Southern 70-53

STATESBORO, Ga. – The FGCU men's basketball team (6-2) shot 53.6 percent in the second half and held Georgia Southern to only 53 total points for a 70-53 key non-conference road win at Hanner Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) scored a game-high 17 points as four Eagles reached double figures. Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) was the game's top rebounder with seven.
FGCU Men’s Basketball Returns to Action at Georgia Southern Wednesday Night

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a whole week without a game, the FGCU men's basketball team (5-2) returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. Tip-off from Hanner Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be telecast on ESPN+. Both Eagles programs have two wins in the series with FGCU winning the only previous meeting in Statesboro, 85-82, in December 2016.
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida

481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try

Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
Statewide law firm announces second merger in two months

A corporate law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach is expanding its reach to Naples after announcing a merger with 27-year-old law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The Naples firm will officially merge with Gunster, dubbed Florida’s law firm for business, Jan. 1, 2023. All 12 attorneys and 15 staff members with Grant Fridkin Pearson will join Gunster through the move.
Bonita Holiday Fair returns Dec. 16

The Bonita Holiday Fair returns for its second year from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track) at 10601 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. Hours will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturday,...
Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M

VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M

Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs 

The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more

Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently

Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
Naples continues plan review of major downtown redevelopment project 

While members of the Naples Design Review Board raved this month about the architectural design of a major plan to redevelop nearly two blocks of downtown property, they aren’t sure the massive mixed-use project is an appropriate fit for the city. . Rather than voting to reject one of the...
Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
