The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO