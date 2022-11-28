Read full article on original website
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Basketball Picks Up Key Road Win at Georgia Southern 70-53
STATESBORO, Ga. – The FGCU men's basketball team (6-2) shot 53.6 percent in the second half and held Georgia Southern to only 53 total points for a 70-53 key non-conference road win at Hanner Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) scored a game-high 17 points as four Eagles reached double figures. Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) was the game's top rebounder with seven.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Men’s Basketball Returns to Action at Georgia Southern Wednesday Night
FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a whole week without a game, the FGCU men's basketball team (5-2) returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. Tip-off from Hanner Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be telecast on ESPN+. Both Eagles programs have two wins in the series with FGCU winning the only previous meeting in Statesboro, 85-82, in December 2016.
Bishop Verot Football in State Final Four for first time since 1994
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three Southwest Florida high school football teams are still alive in the playoffs and will compete in the State Final Four this Friday. One of those schools being Bishop Verot. It is the Vikings first state semifinals appearance since 1994. “It’s always been our goal...
Naples 4-star RB headed to NC State, 3-star CB decommits from Cincy
NAPLES, FLORIDA – One of the biggest stars from Naples High School's loaded high school football team has found his college home, while another star is looking for a new one. Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced on Monday that he will play for North Carolina State next season. Raphael ...
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida
481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Invasive ‘monster lizard’ infesting Cape Coral backyard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An invasive lizard known as a Nile Monitor is taking over a backyard in Cape Coral. A six-foot-long Nile Monitor was spotted at a home off of Skyline Boulevard in Southwest Cape Coral. Just a little bit later, the same person found another one, this time a baby.
floridavacationers.com
30 Best Restaurants in Bonita Springs FL You Must Try
Looking for the best restaurants in Bonita Springs FL?. This beach town located on the west coast of Florida boasts beautiful beaches staring out to the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a lovely town home to the ‘Second Best Beach in America’ and several wonderful restaurant selections to enjoy.
businessobserverfl.com
Statewide law firm announces second merger in two months
A corporate law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach is expanding its reach to Naples after announcing a merger with 27-year-old law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The Naples firm will officially merge with Gunster, dubbed Florida’s law firm for business, Jan. 1, 2023. All 12 attorneys and 15 staff members with Grant Fridkin Pearson will join Gunster through the move.
Florida Weekly
Bonita Holiday Fair returns Dec. 16
The Bonita Holiday Fair returns for its second year from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track) at 10601 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. Hours will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturday,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M
VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M
Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
WINKNEWS.com
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs
The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more
Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples continues plan review of major downtown redevelopment project
While members of the Naples Design Review Board raved this month about the architectural design of a major plan to redevelop nearly two blocks of downtown property, they aren’t sure the massive mixed-use project is an appropriate fit for the city. . Rather than voting to reject one of the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
Two men accused of stealing car from Top Golf’s parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking the public to help identify two men accused of stealing a car Monday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the car was stolen from the parking lot of Top Golf at around 1:30 p.m. If the men are...
NBC 2
Officials investigate the sudden death of Naples doctor accused of raping patients
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Eric Salata, a Naples doctor who was recently arrested for allegedly raping patients. The sheriff’s office said his family has been notified. This is a developing story.
