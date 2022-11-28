Read full article on original website
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Urgent MI5 warning as Iranian ‘death squads’ are in UK with plots to kidnap & kill Brits
IRANIAN “death squads” are operating in the UK with plots to kidnap and kill Brits, MI5 has warned. Spy chief Director General Ken McCallum revealed there had been at least 10 potential plots “to kidnap or even kill” British citizens and dissidents seen as enemies of the Tehran regime.
The Jewish Press
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Israel will not cooperate with FBI inquiry into killing of Palestinian American journalist
Defence minister calls investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing by Israeli army ‘interference in internal affairs’
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Canada's Trudeau defends using emergency powers to shut down Freedom Convoy protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his use of emergency powers to end the Freedom Convoy trucker protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Friday.
Israel’s Likud signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government’s hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam...
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
White House condemns violence in Jerusalem after blasts kill 1, injure 18
The White House condemned violence that happened in Jerusalem after two explosions killed a teenager and injured at least 18 others in a suspected attack on Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Biden administration condemns the attack and the United States has offered “all appropriate assistance” to the…
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister, Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hulisi Akar, by telephone on Tuesday, according to Gantz’s office. Gantz expressed his condolences to the Turkish people over “the criminal terror attack in Istanbul” that occurred on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured dozens more.
The Jewish Press
Dicey Diplomacy with Israel’s Gulf Allies
The many planned reforms of Israel’s incoming government in the security, defense, diplomatic, and religious arenas – of which I am mostly supportive – are going to create difficulties for Israel’s foreign relations. Much already has been written about the concerns in Washington and in liberal...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy says consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem remains a possibility
The Biden administration is committed to the two-state solution and there is still a possibility of reopening the shuttered Jerusalem consulate to the Palestinians, Hady Amr, who was recently appointed the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian affairs, said on Wednesday. “It’s a real honor to serve as the...
