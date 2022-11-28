ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Reuters

Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.
The Associated Press

Israel’s Likud signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government’s hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam...
The Hill

White House condemns violence in Jerusalem after blasts kill 1, injure 18

The White House condemned violence that happened in Jerusalem after two explosions killed a teenager and injured at least 18 others in a suspected attack on Wednesday.  White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Biden administration condemns the attack and the United States has offered “all appropriate assistance” to the…
Reuters

Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense minister, Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hulisi Akar, by telephone on Tuesday, according to Gantz’s office. Gantz expressed his condolences to the Turkish people over “the criminal terror attack in Istanbul” that occurred on Nov. 13, which killed six people and injured dozens more.
The Jewish Press

Dicey Diplomacy with Israel’s Gulf Allies

The many planned reforms of Israel’s incoming government in the security, defense, diplomatic, and religious arenas – of which I am mostly supportive – are going to create difficulties for Israel’s foreign relations. Much already has been written about the concerns in Washington and in liberal...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News

US envoy says consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem remains a possibility

The Biden administration is committed to the two-state solution and there is still a possibility of reopening the shuttered Jerusalem consulate to the Palestinians, Hady Amr, who was recently appointed the State Department’s special representative for Palestinian affairs, said on Wednesday. “It’s a real honor to serve as the...
