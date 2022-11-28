Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Acast Launches Self-Serve Platform to Get Brands of All Budgets Running Podcast Ads
Podcast platform Acast has made its self-serve ad platform widely available to all advertisers, including those running campaigns as low as $250, ahead of an uncertain economic climate. The tool has been running for two months, available for just 100 of Acast’s ad customers, and is already seeing early signs of success.
CoinTelegraph
Animal Concerts partners with VRJAM to launch the A Hard Working Man NFT project
Animal Concerts and VRJAM join forces to shape the future of music with a strategic partnership to highlight the “A Hard Working Man” NFT collection (AHWM) — an NFT collection dedicated to the hustlers. Both brands will bring their collective expertise, resources and communities together to educate the public on the benefits their community-centric metaverse ecosystems and dedicated Web3 experiences will offer.
ZDNet
Amazon's 'Create with Alexa' highlights the intersection of AI and creativity
Bedtime stories have always been essential to a child's bedtime routine. It's a time for a child to expand their imagination and vocabulary and is the perfect opportunity for a child and parent to bond. On Monday, Amazon introduced a new way to experience bedtime stories. Create with Alexa is...
CoinTelegraph
Future of Crypto: This season’s premier networking event to be held in NYC
Benzinga, a leading financial news publisher, has announced its Future of Crypto conference, set to take place on Dec. 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City. Commenting on the upcoming event, Benzinga CEO Jason Raznik said:. “The Benzinga Future of Crypto conference in NYC will bring more than...
CoinTelegraph
Digital identity platform integrates with zkSync for on-chain KYC
RNS, a digital Web3 identity platform developed to support the application and issuance of sovereignty-backed IDs, announced on Nov. 30 that it is integrating with zkSync for on-chain Know Your Customer. RNS. indicated in a release shared with Cointelegraph that its on-chain KYC solution is designed on a “privacy engine” to encrypt users’ identity attributes or properties into different “hashed slices” with multiple signature verifications.
CoinTelegraph
Festivals in the metaverse: How Web3 projects are taking culture virtual
The metaverse is the future, or so is the claim of many interacting with the industry — a claim that can be backed up by the amount of activity pouring into the Web3-metaverse domain. Engagement in the metaverse of 2022 is looking less like a Sims-esque video game and...
TechCrunch
StartupOS launches what it hopes will be the operating system for early-stage startups
The platform was built in partnership with (and backed by) SVB, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. It includes access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors, with the hope that the founders can learn how to best shepherd their startups through the process of validating ideas, building MVPs and finding product-market fit.
NEWSBTC
Metaforest appeared to bring web3 technology to web2 projects
The company develops its products based on 3 ideas. This is the backbone of metaforest ideas that we aim to spread, giving handy tools to implement web3 gaming solutions to different companies. A bit of research:. According to McKinsey & Company study, people plan to spend up to 4 hours...
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
CoinTelegraph
How Web3 resolves fundamental problems in Web2
Web3 is a decentralized, permissionless and trustless ecosystem that transfers control from a centralized entity to a pool of participants. Web2, on the other hand, is a centralized space dominated by companies like Google, Microsoft and others. Web3 refers to the next generation of the internet that is decentralized, making...
disruptmagazine.com
Percent Pledge Launches New Innovative Social Impact Platform for Companies
Percent Pledge releases Percent Pledge Lite, a free-to-use corporate purpose software, automating employee giving and volunteering programs reducing the effort needed while increasing the impact of corporate social responsibility programs. Percent Pledge, a leading provider of global corporate purpose software for companies of all sizes, announces Percent Pledge Lite, the...
Inside ICNCLST, the Creative Agency Behind the Most Exciting Artist-brand Collaborations
Not all artist-brand collaborations are created equal. The best projects generate excitement from all parties involved: the artist, the brand and the customer. But how do you get there?. ICNCLST founder Sky Gellatly has built an agency around orchestrating buzzy collaborations between artists and brands, working with both sides to...
Dua Lipa Thanks Fans in Heartwarming Speech at FN Achievement Awards 2022
On Wednesday night in New York, Dua Lipa hit the FN Achievement Awards alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh to receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.” “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said onstage. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason...
monitordaily.com
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
marinelink.com
ABS Launches Maritime Software Firm ABS Wavesight
As digitalization in the maritime sector gains speed, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has launched a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company called ABS Wavesight, to effectively consolidate all digital products under one roof, offering ship owners a one-stop-shop for it’s A-to-Z digital solutions. In an...
thefastmode.com
Qorvo Partners with MediaTek for 5G/Wi-Fi Automotive Platforms
Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced that it has secured multiple design wins in collaboration with MediaTek that extend Qorvo’s leadership in 5G smartphones and include mobile Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi routers, and 5G/Wi-Fi automotive platforms. The automotive design wins are with tier 1 suppliers and...
marktechpost.com
OneFormer: An Universal Image Segmentation Framework That Unifies Segmentation With A Multi-Task Train-Once Design
Pixels are divided into many segments during the process of image segmentation. Such categorization may be instance-based or semantic (e.g., road, sky, building). A unique research effort was put into these two segmentation tasks in earlier segmentation systems, which used specialized structures. In a recent attempt to combine semantic and instance segmentation, Kirillov et al. suggested panoptic segmentation, with pixels sorted into discrete segments for objects with well-defined shapes and an amorphous segment for amorphous background areas. However, rather than bringing together the earlier projects, this endeavor produced unique, specialized panoptic structures (see Figure 1a).
coingeek.com
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is the king of crypto brand awareness for Aussies: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) has topped the crypto charts in a survey from down under. According to 2,000 Australians surveyed by the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI), Bitcoin is number one for brand recognition, ownership and overall sentiment. In the report, while 92% of Australians have heard of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin enjoys the...
CoinTelegraph
The metaverse is happening without Meta's permission
In changing the name of its parent company to Meta, Facebook put a stake in the ground: It would be the symbol of the evolution of the internet, the metaverse. Whether we liked it or not. According to Meta, the metaverse is “a set of digital spaces to socialize, learn,...
